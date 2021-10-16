American Licorice adds a bunch of new Halloween candy to their lineup

It's Halloween time in Adventure Bay! This year, be sure to add PAW Patrol to your kid’s Halloween watchlist to catch spooky and festive episodes on Paramount+. Available on Paramount+, one fun spooky episode to catch is Season 5, Episode 16, titled “Pups Save the Trick-or-Treaters.” In the episode, the pups must confront a mysterious kid in a giant spider costume who is taking all the treats from the trick-or-treaters. The episode is part of Paramount+’s month-long Halloween event, Peak Screaming, which also includes other spooky kid-friendly specials from Rugrats, Blue’s Clues, Bubba Guppies, Dora The Explorer, and SpongeBob Squarepants. And when the kids go to bed, adults can enjoy thrillers such as Quiet Place, Child’s Play, Friday The 13th, and the premiere of Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin on Oct. 29.

