How to Shop for Sneakers Like an Expert

There’s something to be said about the hold that British designer Phoebe Philo has on the fashion industry. If we’ve learned anything in her absence (and return), it’s that this is simply Philo’s world and we’re all just living in it. The proof is in the frenzy that occurred when it was announced in 2017 that she would be stepping down from her post as creative director at Celine — and that she would be taking her minimal, crisp, and clean approach to design with her. In a panic, the style set began purchasing anything they could get their hands on. According to Nediva Sokoll-Ward, founder of burgeoning vintage fashion hub Quell, the response to Philo’s exit, paired with the excitement around her comeback, means that consumers shopping for “Old Celine” will have to be equal parts savvy and quick to the draw.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO