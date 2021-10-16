CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Best iPhone 13 Pro cases: top choices to protect your smartphone

By Lloyd Coombes
TechRadar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s latest iPhone 13 Pro has finally been revealed, and Apple says that its ‘Pro’ line this year features its “most Pro phones yet” - and it’s hard to disagree. With larger batteries, brighter displays, and an even more extravagant camera system than last year’s models, it’d be fair...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best cell phone deals for October 2021

Premium cell phones like the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21 seem to garner all the attention. There’s no question that they’re fantastic devices, and they’re worth every penny. But unless you have a new phone to trade in for a big credit, they’re quite expensive. Not everyone wants to spend $1,000 or more on a smartphone, after all. And the good news is you definitely don’t have to. There are so many excellent cell phone deals available right now, and new ones will appear all month long in October. We’re going to show you all the best smartphone offers...
CELL PHONES
New York Post

How to stop your phone and other smart devices from listening to you

If you’ve ever thought someone was secretly eavesdropping on you, you’re right. Smartphones and other devices can hear and record what you say, as proven by a now-viral TikTok that showed thousands of audio files recorded on a woman’s Echo and Dot speakers and saved in the innermost folders of her Amazon account.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Cases#Smartphone#Apple Logo#Iphone 12#Silicone
CNET

Amazon is having a blowout sale on Samsung TVs, phones and more

If you've been waiting for a good time to buy nearly anything under the Samsung umbrella, today's your lucky day. For a limited time, Amazon is offering some beefy price cuts on Samsung TVs, phones, small appliances, tablets and storage (to name just a few categories). For $200 -- its lowest price to date -- you can get an Alexa-compatible Samsung soundbar. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (a CNET Editors' Choice winner) is within $50 of its lowest price, too.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

How to make your Android phone charge faster

Knowing how to make your Android phone charge faster can be the difference between having plenty of juice left at the end of the day, or being left with a device that's more useful as a doorstop. Of course many of the best Android phones now have built-in fast charging,...
CELL PHONES
ftnnews.com

Premium Cases for The New iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple last month unveiled the new iPhone 13 lineup. The new iPhone improves upon the iPhone 12 in many ways, especially in terms of battery life, camera, and displays. Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip, and 5G. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual-camera system ever in iPhone and powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design. iPad mini features an all-screen design, the A15 Bionic chip, 5G, Center Stage, and more. iPad features the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, Center Stage, True Tone, and now starts with double the storage.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
9to5Mac

Best iPhone 13 cases now available for purchase [Updated]

Just about all of the best iPhone 13 cases are now available for purchase. From the new Apple iPhone 13 case to an affordable $5+ cover to keep you protected int he early days, or one of the many third-party solutions from the most trusted brands out there, everything can be found down below the fold for your convenience. You’ll find cases for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini, as well as some screen protectors and more. Head below for our 2021 lineup of the best iPhone 13 cases.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Access the Secret Hardware Diagnostic Menu on Your Samsung Phone

If you've just purchased a Samsung smartphone, or you're getting your old model ready for sale, you'll want to know everything's working as it should be. Samsung phones are packed with features and sensors nowadays, so it isn't easy keeping track of what's running right and what isn't. This is...
CELL PHONES
Maxim

Why Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Is (Just Barely) The Best iPhone Yet

The iPhone 13 Pro boasts longer battery life and enhanced camera capabilities. Another year, another iPhone. This time around, Apple has again opted to shove all of their best hardware and innovation into a Pro version while also offering the lesser iPhone 13 for a more moderate price point. Unlike...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Watch this guy make a case for his 5G iPhone 13 Pro Max that adds a twist for his sweet tooth

Matty Benedetto runs a YouTube channel called Unnecessary Inventions. Now you might think that an iPhone 13 Pro Max case that shoots out candy is an unnecessary invention, but we can tell you that it was born from necessity, which we know is the mother of all invention. Benedetto's iPhone 12 Pro Max suffered a horrible accident when he was sitting by his window one day while brainstorming.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Incipio DUO MagSafe case for iPhone 13 pairs minimalistic design with maximum protection

Incipio has upgraded its line of MagSafe-compatible cases in time for the iPhone 13, including a selection of options made from recycled materials. Incipio is the go-to option for iPhone 13 users who want to be sure their case is made specifically for the latest iPhone design and its upgraded camera system. Incipio DUO MagSafe case for iPhone 13 adds protection while supporting Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem of magnet accessories.
CELL PHONES
Macworld

Best iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro cases: What to buy and what to avoid

There are just too many iPhone cases in the world. I mean, we get it…they’re inexpensive to manufacture with a big markup, and the potential market is in the tens of millions with each new iPhone generation. Nearly everybody puts some kind of case on their phone because it’s just too easy to scuff, scratch, or shatter that thousand-dollar pocket supercomputer.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

The best iPhone 11 wallet cases and covers

For those who don’t entirely appreciate the flat edges of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 11 remains the best-looking Apple smartphone to date. Combined with a wide range of color options, its curves made a big impression when they first appeared in 2019, while the phone itself was as usable and useful as anything Apple had released up to that point. Of course, while the device’s use of Gorilla Glass for its screen and rear made it more durable than previous models, it wasn’t — and still isn’t — impervious to damage. Fortunately, we’ve put together a list of the best iPhone 11 wallet cases and covers you can buy right now.
CELL PHONES
petapixel.com

The Best Smartphones for Photography in 2021

Almost everyone wields a camera these days because they already have one by default on their smartphones. But not just any phone will capture the best results, and that’s why some stand out for particular reasons. Updated 10/14/2021 by Ted Kristsonis: New recommendations across the board to conform with the...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra: Which phone is best?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is our favorite high-end Android phone of 2021, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max is a fitting challenger with a nearly identical screen size and now 120Hz refresh rate support to match. While Samsung’s foray into the foldable world gives fans a unique alternative, for...
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Card-Friendly Smartphone Cases

The Alto Metro Leather Wallet Case is an accessory designed for the iPhone 13 series smartphones to provide users with a way to protect their device, keep it looking stylish and ensure essentials are kept on hand. The case is paired with a dedicated pocket on the rear for keeping...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy