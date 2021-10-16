CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Live Life Fully: Is Your Internal Pressure Cooker on High?

By Linda Arnold Live Life Fully
wvgazettemail.com
 8 days ago

Let’s face it. There are enough external critics in the world – without having to listen to that voice inside your head. Going through a global pandemic turned a lot of things in our lives upside down. To say that our worlds were rocked is putting it mildly. Things...

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

The 8 best pressure cookers of 2021, according to reviewers

Pressure cookers have exploded in popularity as of late, as many people working from home have been spending more time in the kitchen —unless you’ve relied on meal kits or cookie delivery services to keep you afloat. With so many on the market — that all look the same, to...
LIFESTYLE
mustangnews.net

Living a Life of Stillness

As people all move about in the monotony of their day to day lives it becomes exceptionally easy to lose themselves in a sort of checklist of things to do. Wake up, go to school, do homework, eat food – the list goes on and on. People get stuck in...
ARCHERY
Woman's World

Living Life With This in Mind Can Sharpen Your Memory As You Age

Taking small moments in our day to reflect on life’s happenings can give us some balance, even during the most hectic days. As time goes on, this can also have great benefits for our mental and overall brain health to ward off forgetfulness. New research suggests that having a strong sense of purpose can be associated with having a sharp memory, which can actually get better with age.
HEALTH
goodhousekeeping.com

4 inspiring women on how to live your most authentic life

In a busy world, in which we’re all trying to juggle friendships, relationships, work and family, it can be easy to put your own dreams (and self-care) on the back-burner. It can sometimes feel as if, no matter how hard you try, there’s never enough time to chase career dreams, explore new things or discover what truly brings you joy.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
WMBF

Living Your Best Life: Elevate Nutrition

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Elevate Nutrition is the “fast food for healthy people,” so we stopped by to see what it’s all about. Protein shakes, zodiac teas, and so much more can be found on the menu. Check it out and stop by for a quick treat.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
goodmenproject.com

One Simple Change To Maximize Your Routine and Live a More Fulfilling Life

I noticed something interesting in my life. I realized that when my morning routine consists of things that I’m totally in control of they vary a ton! For instance, Mondays I enjoy going on a morning run. However, this past Monday I did not run. This is because there is no defined schedule and that makes getting out of a warm bet to run in a cold morning that much harder!
YOGA
theasburycollegian.com

Life is fragile and worth living

This piece discusses suicide and suicidal ideation that some people might find it disturbing. The author has sought help and wants you to be aware of signs, signals, and dangers. If you or someone you know is suicidal, please, contact your physician, go to your local ER, or call the suicide prevention hotline: the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or message the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Both programs provide free, confidential support 24/7.
MENTAL HEALTH
wvgazettemail.com

Live Life Fully: Five habits that may seem harmless

Habits govern our behavior — for better or for worse. And they can be very hard to break. When you think about breaking a habit, your thoughts will likely turn to changing your behavior around a bad habit — eating or drinking too much, smoking, not exercising enough, procrastinating around getting projects done, etc.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internal Pressure#Pressure Cooker#Stress
wvgazettemail.com

One Month at a Time: Little improvement with drawing, getting ready to model

I looked down at the mess on my sketchpad and tried to not take the results too hard. Drawing is hard. Drawing well is hard. Making things on the page sort of look like they look in real life is hard. Even making them look not how they actually look, but more like how you imagine them is very hard.
VISUAL ART
Bangor Daily News

Making soup in an electric pressure cooker with UMaine Extension

University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an online class about using an electric pressure cooker for making soup from 6–7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. “Making Soups in an Electric Pressure Cooker” will teach participants how to prepare creamy tomato soup and Italian sausage and kale soup. Participants can select either recipe to shop for and prepare ingredients beforehand, then cook along with instructor Lisa Fishman, UMaine Extension nutrition education professional. Additional recipes will be emailed following the webinar.
RECIPES
USC News

Interrupting a high-fat, high-calorie diet with a fasting-mimicking diet helps mice live a longer life

In a new USC study on the health effects of a low-calorie diet that mimics fasting in the body, researchers found regular five-day cycles of the diet in mice seemed to counteract the detrimental effects of their usual high-fat, high-calorie diet. The study, published Thursday in Nature Metabolism, analyzed the diet, health and lifespan of three different groups of mice over two years. The findings point...
LIFESTYLE
WTVF

Living Life with Less Stuff

Ryan Nicodemus, one-half of the duo known as The Minimalists talked about how to live a more meaningful life with less stuff. Join The Minimalists Ryan Nicodemus and Joshua Fields Millburn at City Winery Nashville on Thursday, October 14 at 7pm as a part of their 20-city LOVE PEOPLE USE THINGS book tour. The event includes a book reading, live podcast and audience Q&A. Get tickets and more information here: https://citywinery.com/nashville/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=NSH-The-Minimalists-10-14-21-7pm&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::context_id=&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::promocode_access_code_url=love. Visit www.theminimalists.com for more information.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Fortune

How to live your life like a diversified portfolio

TIAA CEO Thasunda Duckett explains. why did you say before that you should live your life like a diversified portfolio. So what do you mean? Tell us a little bit about that. What do you mean? Okay. Ladies work life balance is a lie. Do we agree? Okay. Yes. And I say that because when I was trying to do this work life balance and you know reconciling my own life balancing that never reconciled and I always feel like I was taking an l you know the s on the chest wasn't superwoman, it was spit. Um and so I just decided to use a different perspective. We're all in the business of financial services. And I said what if I live my life like a diversified portfolio? So here's what I do. I write down everything that matters. I'm an executive, I'm a mother, I'm a philanthropist, I'm a daughter, sister friend and we allocate because the truth is we do not have a 150% it's only 100. So you have to allocate just like the stock market, it will have its volatility. You give yourself permission to recalibrate. Right? Sometimes you have to sort the stock, I'll leave it there. But here's the point. What I know to be true is that starting a job at a as a ceo I've had to allocate more to work when my Children are needing me. I know I have to reallocate more to the Children but if you live your life like a diversified portfolio, just like a well diversified financial portfolio. You will outperform this thing called life. So in any given minute I may not be the best mom, but over time I'm a really good mother on any given day, I may not feel like I am operating at my best as a Ceo, but over time I think I'm a pretty good leader. And so I just think diversification gives you permission, it allows you to make sure that your intentional. And the last point I'll say on this is that I know as a mom That my Children don't get 100% of me, They get maybe 30%. And because that's the truth when I am with my Children, I am way more intentional about my time Because I understand it's not 100%. So within that 30% allocation, they get 100% of me. And that brings me joy. And I just think we can all have a great life if you're intentional about what you put in your portfolio, recalibrate and outperform this thing called Life over time. I love it. I love um Ok, we've left us with amazing words of system china. Thank you so much for being here. Really lovely. Thank you. It's great to be back.
ECONOMY
WMBF

Living Your Best Life: Inlet Holistic Health & Wellness

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Inlet Holistic Health & Wellness is a locally-owned and operated franchise along the Grand Strand offering services that support your mind, body, and spirit. With services like reiki and yoni steaming, it’s the perfect place in Murrells Inlet to live your best life!. Check it...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
theadvocate.com

Cook This: Risotto is oh-so-easy when you use your pressure cooker

If you've ever watched a cooking competition on television, at some point a contestant is going to try to make risotto, even though he or she knows they don't have enough time. Inevitably, they fail. Home cooks are usually reluctant to give the creamy Italian dish a go because you...
RECIPES
SheFinds

This Is Actually The Worst Canned Food Health Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Discomfort And Bloating

Although it can be a normal part of digestion, bloating can be frustrating, especially when it happens regularly. Beyond hurting your confidence, it can be accompanied by a number of digestive symptoms, most commonly an uncomfortable feeling of fullness. If you experience chronic bloating, it could be a sign that something in your digestive tract has gone awry—if you notice bloating more than normal, it is important to look closely at your lifestyle and get to the root cause.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Don't Eat It, FDA Says

Cooking can often feel like a precarious affair from both food safety and palatability standpoints. If you undercook certain dishes, you end up with an inedible mess. If you undercook them, you might just make someone sick. Unfortunately, no matter how you prepare popular foods from one particular company right now, you may be putting your health at risk, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced that nearly 6,000 pounds of this operation's products are potentially contaminated with dangerous bacteria. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of these foods now.
FOOD SAFETY
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...

Comments / 0

Community Policy