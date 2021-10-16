Live Life Fully: Is Your Internal Pressure Cooker on High?

TIAA CEO Thasunda Duckett explains. why did you say before that you should live your life like a diversified portfolio. So what do you mean? Tell us a little bit about that. What do you mean? Okay. Ladies work life balance is a lie. Do we agree? Okay. Yes. And I say that because when I was trying to do this work life balance and you know reconciling my own life balancing that never reconciled and I always feel like I was taking an l you know the s on the chest wasn't superwoman, it was spit. Um and so I just decided to use a different perspective. We're all in the business of financial services. And I said what if I live my life like a diversified portfolio? So here's what I do. I write down everything that matters. I'm an executive, I'm a mother, I'm a philanthropist, I'm a daughter, sister friend and we allocate because the truth is we do not have a 150% it's only 100. So you have to allocate just like the stock market, it will have its volatility. You give yourself permission to recalibrate. Right? Sometimes you have to sort the stock, I'll leave it there. But here's the point. What I know to be true is that starting a job at a as a ceo I've had to allocate more to work when my Children are needing me. I know I have to reallocate more to the Children but if you live your life like a diversified portfolio, just like a well diversified financial portfolio. You will outperform this thing called life. So in any given minute I may not be the best mom, but over time I'm a really good mother on any given day, I may not feel like I am operating at my best as a Ceo, but over time I think I'm a pretty good leader. And so I just think diversification gives you permission, it allows you to make sure that your intentional. And the last point I'll say on this is that I know as a mom That my Children don't get 100% of me, They get maybe 30%. And because that's the truth when I am with my Children, I am way more intentional about my time Because I understand it's not 100%. So within that 30% allocation, they get 100% of me. And that brings me joy. And I just think we can all have a great life if you're intentional about what you put in your portfolio, recalibrate and outperform this thing called Life over time. I love it. I love um Ok, we've left us with amazing words of system china. Thank you so much for being here. Really lovely. Thank you. It's great to be back.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO