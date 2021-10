PHOENIX — In less than a month, a $1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Scottsdale will expire unless the player who bought the slip claims it, officials said. The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard on May 22 and matched five out of five numbers but didn’t match the red Powerball to hit the jackpot, the Arizona Lottery said in a press release. The buyer has until Nov. 18 to cash it in.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO