It seemed impossible at one stage to even imagine any race driver to even match up to Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles. Yet now it is a reality, courtesy to Lewis Hamilton’s glorifying stint in the sport. However the 24-years-old Dutchman, Max Verstappen has taken the seven-time Brit world champion with surprise and has rightfully challenged him for 2021 title. Which has left former F1 driver Johnny Herbert praising him for all the right reasons.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO