CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Petersburg, FL

Changing St. Petersburg’s City Charter Stumbles Over Bipartisan Opposition

By Ron Ogden
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dh4BD_0cTDETco00

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – Seven amendments intended to change the St. Petersburg City Charter, laboriously developed by a nine-member committee this summer, are being opposed by both poles of the city’s political world this fall.

Both the notoriously left-leaning editorial board of the local newspaper, The Tampa Bay Times, and group of more conservative city leaders operating under the title “Bad For St. Petersburg.com” have voiced strong opposition to the proposed amendments. The newspaper opposes six of the seven, and the leadership group opposes them all.

“Whether these amendments are approved or denied will have major financial and legal impacts on St. Petersburg,” the leadership group says in a written statement and on its website, https://badforstpete.com. (The actual name of the organization is “St. Pete Cares”.)

A SOLUTION IN SEARCH OF A PROBLEM

“Don’t mess with St. Petersburg’s voting system,” was the demand bannered by the normally more sophisticated editorial board in opposition to the first of the amendments, which proposes historic change in how members of the city council are elected. It “smacked of a solution in search of a problem,” the editorial read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfJev_0cTDETco00

The city leaders group called the same amendment, which would give up city-wide council elections in favor of single-district elections, “divisive.”

Other proposals sounded like they were snipped from a grammar of political correctness. One calls for establishing “an equity framework and Chief Equity Officer” for the city government. Another would require the city to establish “Charter-protected equity funding.”

Speaking on “The Republic of Pinellas” radio program last week Ed Carlson, who has a long record of city leadership in St. Petersburg and who was himself a member of the Charter Review Commission, declared people confuse “equality” and “equity.”

“Equity means treating people unequally in order to ensure outcomes are equal.”

Appearing on the same program Larry Williams, formerly a member of the city council said, “It is disturbing that a charter review committee could be led even to put something like this on the ballot.”

A PREAMBLE

The last of the proposed amendments calls for the city to add to the charter “a preamble” that would be “an aspirational statement. . .acknowledging past shortcomings,” among other things.

The editorial board, which many readers have for decades seen as a fountain of fashionable liberalism, rejected this amendment, saying, “There’s no requirement that a charter have a preamble, and the one proposed in this amendment falls short in too many ways — too long, too vague and hardly inspiring — to garner our support. The city has lived without a preamble for decades, and it can survive at least 10 more years without one.”

“Bad For St. Petersburg” declared that the idea “disrespects our City and admits guilt.” It would “open the door for endless lawsuits.”

“If a preamble is added,” the group wrote, “ALL of the wording should be developed with full input from ALL of our community, not the nine members of the Commission.”

“The Charter provides guidance to the Council, Mayor and administrative staff,” the group’s message continues. “It was never meant to be a political statement.”

The Charter Review Committee, chaired by Dr. Lars Hafner, a Democrat and former member of the Florida House of Representatives, met 18 times between January and July of this year. It spontaneously formed a three-member “Racial Equity Subcommittee” that met nine times.

The newspaper editorial board did endorse one proposed amendment that would have a made a minor change in the schedule of future Charter Review Committee meetings.

The charter amendments will appear on the ballot during the city election November 2nd.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Edward Walker Dean Begins Tenure As City Manager

HAINES CITY. FL. – The City of Haines City welcomes Edward Walker Dean as City Manager, effective Oct. 18. “We’re excited to have Mr. Dean here in Haines City with his proven track record of success in collaboration and economic development,” Mayor Morris West said. “I’m confident that our city will continue to make incredible progress and do great things under his leadership. This is truly an exciting time for our residents, staff, and us as elected officials.”
HAINES CITY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Housing Authority, Veteran Services, And Health And Human Services Office Location To Reopen For Walk-In Traffic

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL. – The Hernando County Housing Authority, Veteran Services, and Health and Human Services administrative office building, located at 621 W. Jefferson Street in Brooksville, will reopen to the public for walk-in traffic beginning Monday, October 25, 2021. Office hours for these departments are Monday through Friday, 8...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Williams
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis: Florida’s September Job Growth Rate Is Three Times Faster Than The Nation

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida’s successful economy is driving the nation’s positive economic activity. Florida’s economy accelerated in September 2021, growing at three times the rate over the month compared to the nation. Overall for the month, Florida gained 84,500 total jobs, including nearly 73,000 private-sector jobs. This...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The Tampa Bay Times#St Pete Cares#The City Council
The Free Press - TFP

Schumer Endorses Socialist In Buffalo Mayoral Race

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday endorsed India Walton, a democratic socialist, to be the next mayor of Buffalo. “As Buffalo voters start to head to the polls this weekend, I urge them to cast their ballot for India Walton as the next mayor of Buffalo,” Schumer told The Buffalo News. “India is an inspiring community leader, mother, nurse and a lifelong Buffalonian with a clear progressive vision for her hometown.”
BUFFALO, NY
The Free Press - TFP

White House Report Proposes Granting Refugee Status For ‘Climate Change Activism’

A Thursday White House report on climate change and national security proposed granting refugee status for individuals identified as “climate change activists” or “environmental defenders.”. “Climate activists, or environmental defenders, persecuted for speaking out on government inaction on climate change may also have a plausible claim to refugee status,” the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Tax Preparer Sentenced to Federal Prison Term For Filing Fraudulent Tax Returns, Costing IRS Almost $3 Million

A Highlands County, Florida tax return preparer was sentenced yesterday to 37 months imprisonment for filing fraudulent tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Benny Aguilar, 49, of Lake Placid, owned and operated B&A Services, a tax preparation business, located in Lake Placid. From approximately 2014 through 2018, Aguilar filed fraudulent returns for his clients seeking refunds to which the clients were not entitled by reporting fictitious residential energy credits and inflating the federal income tax withholdings.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Teacher Trainings From Education Company Founded By Garland’s Son-In-Law ‘Suffused’ With Critical Race Theory

The company founded by the son-in-law of Attorney General Merrick Garland uses concepts from critical race theory in materials used to train teachers and administrators across the country, according to an expert at the conservative Heritage Foundation. Garland issued a memo on Oct. 4 instructing the Federal Bureau of Investigation...
EDUCATION
The Free Press - TFP

In An Increasingly Hostile World, Republicans Express Amazement At The Priorities Of “They/Them” In The Biden State Department

Two months ago, citizens of Jamaica took to the streets to oppose imperialism. Predictably enough, the offender was the United States. But the normally mellow Caribbean islanders weren’t upset with a new footprint by Fortune 500 corporations or the U.S. military. Rather, it was American diplomats – the people who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
75K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy