CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Mayberry is anywhere. And it’s all of us,' says Hispanic actor portraying Goober in film partly shot in Mount Airy

By MARK BENNETT Tribune-Star
greensboro.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The 1963 Ford Galaxy looked pristine, a down-to-the-last-detail replica of Sheriff Andy Taylor’s squad car on the “Andy Griffith Show.”. A fan of the 1960s TV classic series drove it to the annual Mayberry Days festival last month in Mount Airy, North Carolina, hometown of the show’s...

greensboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Says Griffith Was in ‘Genuine Pain’ Over His Marriage During the Show

Now in their 60s, Ron and Clint Howard’s public childhood is now delivering again in the form of a new memoir titled “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” But, of course, the famous brothers have their fair share of knowledge on both topics as they grew up sharing the stage in Hollywood. The two co-wrote the book and offered a number of perspectives on their careers growing up and their experiences.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard’s Parents Refused to Let Show Make a Line of ‘Opie’ Clothes

Ron Howard’s parents wanted him to be a normal kid. So when he was starring as Opie on The Andy Griffith Show, they said no to some lucrative endorsement deals. Rance and Jean Howard wanted to make sure their oldest son went to all his classes. They wanted him to play Little League baseball. But they said no to a deal of putting their son’s name on a line of Opie clothes from The Andy Griffith Show.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Ron and Clint Howard Talk Growing Up in Hollywood, New Book The Boys and a Happy Days Softball Team

Every now and then a book vividly takes you back to a different time and offers a new perspective. Or, in this case, two perspectives. The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family (October 12, William Morrow) by siblings Clint, 62, and Ron Howard, 67, offers a nostalgic insider peek at their journey from freckle-faced child actors to long careers in Hollywood. In dual narratives, Ron, now an Oscar-winning director, and Clint, a beloved character actor, talk about their start in classics like The Andy Griffith Show and Gentle Ben, what it was like to grow up in Hollywood and how a Happy Days softball game spawned a showbiz league. Plus, they explain how they wrote their book together: “I did find myself slipping back into scene building in my own mind, as we were talking about the moments, the memories that meant the most to us,” Ron says. Hear from the Howard boys here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Clint Howard
Person
Karen Knotts
Mount Airy News

Betty Lynn, Mayberry’s Thelma Lou, passes away

Betty Lynn during a Mayberry Days parade. (Photo courtesy Surry Arts Council) Betty Lynn shows a keepsake ornament designed for her 95th birthday in August. (Hobart Jones photo) Betty Lynn during the unveiling of her portrait. (Photo courtesy Surry Arts Council) Betty Lynn on a USA tour. (Photo courtesy Surry...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Ron Howard reveals what role would make him consider acting again, Clint Howard shares best child star memory

Ron Howard and his brother Clint Howard have much to be grateful for as two young child stars who managed to drudge through the perils of Hollywood with minimal scars. The sons of fellow show business staples Rance and Jean Speegle Howard, both brothers managed to earn notoriety for themselves within the industry with Ron, 67, becoming a household name on "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Happy Days" while Clint, 62, would display his chops in "The Jungle Book" and alongside the punk rock group the Ramones in the 1979 film "Rock ‘n’ Roll High School" among other legacy titles.
CELEBRITIES
FOX8 News

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ actress Betty Lynn dies

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — Actress Betty Lynn, most known for her role as Thelma Lou on ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ died over the weekend, according to Andy Griffith Museum. Lynn died after a brief illness on Saturday. She was 95. She was born Elizabeth Ann Theresa Lynn on August 29, 1926, in Kansas City, […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Mount Airy#Ford Galaxy#Hispanic
Best Life

Ron Howard Says "Happy Days" Pressure Caused These Physical Symptoms

Ron Howard is known primarily as a director these days, but when he started his career way back in the late 1950s at the age of five, Howard was a child actor. His first major role came as Opie on The Andy Griffith Show, which ran from 1960 to 1968. A few years later, he landed another iconic character: Richie Cunningham on Happy Days. But, while Howard was already quite used to being on TV sets, appearing on the series was still stressful for the young actor. In his new memoir, Howard shares that the beginning of Happy Days' run took such a toll of him that he experienced physical symptoms in response to the pressure, particularly as it pertained to one co-star.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Andy and Don Knotts Both Saw Psychiatrists

When one lives in the peacefulness of the iconic small-American town of the Andy Griffith Show’s Mayberry, psychiatrists may not be necessary. However, the actors who play the law enforcement who serve the citizens in the ideal American small town were aware that the picturesque ideality offered in Mayberry wasn’t completely real. And, both the actor who played the fictional town’s sheriff, Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith), and his deputy, Barney Fife (Don Knotts), were into working on their mental health.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Ron Howard Describes Late Betty Lynn as Having ‘Positive Spirit and Energy’

“The Andy Griffith Show” star Ron Howard had some kind words to say about his former co-star Betty Lynn, who passed away this weekend. Lynn died peacefully at her retirement home in Mount Airy, North Carolina, after a brief illness. She moved to the town in 2006, working closely with The Andy Griffith Museum that popped up there. Mount Airy is the inspiration for the fictional town of Mayberry.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy