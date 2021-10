MACY — Kokomo resident Mike Williams said he was in disbelief when he saw a Nazi flag flying from a flagpole alongside the Nickel Plate Trail near Macy. He said he had biked that section of trail earlier in the year, and the same landowner had a Confederate flag on his property. The flagpole is located at the very back edge of the property and sits just off the pathway.

MACY, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO