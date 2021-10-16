CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Breaking Down Derrick Rose’s Career: Youngest MVP Ever, Biggest Comeback In NBA History

By Kyle Daubs
fadeawayworld.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerrick Rose is one of the most “what if” players in the history of the NBA. When Rose won the MVP at the age of 22 years old, he became the youngest player in NBA history to achieve that feat. Had he never been injured, the Bulls might have won a...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Suns Trade Is Centered Around Deandre Ayton

For the first time in nearly a decade, the New York Knicks are entering the NBA regular season with expectations. This is a team that finished fourth in the Eastern Conference season to go with 41 wins. Now, they are looking to build on that performance and get back to the postseason.
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose trying to get Jericho Sims to break out of his shell

When Knicks rookie center Jericho Sims gave his first interview as a Knick in August during summer-league practices in Las Vegas, the Texas big man was short on words. A five-word answer was considered a Sims’ soliloquy. But while Sims gives short responses, he is long and active on the court — ever since summer league.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Jerian Grant
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Taj Gibson
Person
Robin Lopez
fadeawayworld.net

When The Rain Fell On The Reign Man: The Tragic Fall Of Shawn Kemp

Basketball in the 1990s had plenty of stars, players that were so exciting to watch that you couldn't miss a game when they were on…. When you first think about these stars, a few names come to mind. Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Grant Hill, Shaquille O'Neal, and a young Kobe Bryant, just to name a few.
NBA
Yardbarker

Derrick Rose proposes to girlfriend at Madison Square Garden

Derrick Rose and his longtime girlfriend Alaina Anderson got engaged this week, and they did so at one of the most storied sports venues in the world. That venue also happens to be Rose’s place of employment. Rose shared a photo on Instagram Tuesday night showing that he proposed to...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Derrick Rose & Alaina Anderson Announce Engagement

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose announced his recent engagement in exciting fashion yesterday, posting a picture of himself and new fiancé Alaina Anderson's diamond ring, at the center of Madison Square Garden in New York. Rose proposed during the couple's private, on-court dinner, where the two both shared photos...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Players#The New York Knicks#The Chicago Bulls#Chicago Simeon
Posting and Toasting

Please sit Derrick Rose for Wednesday’s preseason game, Thibs

The Knicks received a bunch of good news on Monday. Julius Randle returned to practice following the birth of his son. Also, it sounds like two injured Knicks, Nerlens Noel and Derrick Rose, were not limited at practice. In case you missed it, Rose tweaked his ankle in the fourth...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller: The Truth Behind 8 Points In 8.9 Seconds

On May 7, 1995, a miracle happened in the NBA Playoffs that involved the Indiana Pacers. No, I'm not speaking about the moment that was dubbed “The Memorial Day Miracle”, which happened on May 29, 1995. The miracle on Memorial Day involved Rik Smits' buzzer-beating game-winner in game four of...
NBA
AllClippers

Paul George Compares Ja Morant to MVP Derrick Rose

Ja Morant is going to be one of the future point guards of the NBA. He hasn't become an All-Star yet in his short three-year career, but Clippers All-Star Paul George has some very high faith in him. "He’s just explosive, electrifying," George said. "I’d compare him to like D-Rose....
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Top 10 Oldest And Youngest NBA Teams For The 2021-2022 Season

How often do we see the oldest or youngest team go all the way to the championship? It’s been a long time since we have seen an old team win the title. The 1998 Chicago Bulls were once an older bunch, averaging an age of 29.2 years. With a slew of veterans teaming up to try and take their last shot of winning a title, there are some teams just a little more wise if you catch our drift.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
NCAA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
CBS Chicago

Bulls Win Home Opener Against The Pelicans

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 32 points, DeMar DeRozan added 26 and the Chicago Bulls beat New Orleans 128-112 in their home opener. Chicago’s Lonzo Ball added a triple-double against his former team with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. And the Bulls delighted their fans, rolling to an easy victory with Pelicans star Zion Williams recovering from surgery on his right foot. LaVine welcomed the crowd prior to the first game at the United Center without capacity restrictions since the 2019-20 season, then put on a dazzling display. The All-Star and Olympic gold medalist scored 20 points late in the first half to help send Chicago to the locker room with a 65-47 lead, and made six 3-pointers in the game. Brandon Ingram scored 26 for New Orleans.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

John Stockton vs. Isiah Thomas: Duel Of The Two Most Underrated Point Guards In NBA History

John Stockton is recognized as one of the game's greatest playmakers during his years with the Utah Jazz. Stockton was the best pure playmaker in the league for years, averaging 10.5 assists per game for his career. His pick and roll with power forward Karl Malone was one of the most unstoppable plays in NBA history. Of course, Stockton never missed the playoffs with the Jazz when he was the starting point guard.
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy