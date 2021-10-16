CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkmont, AL

Judge sets new trial for Elkmont teen charged with killing his family

By Associated Press
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 8 days ago

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A new trial date has been set for an Elkmont teenager accused of killing five members of his family.

Mason Sisk, of Elkmont, appeared Thursday for a pre-trial conference before Limestone County Circuit Judge Robert Baker.

Sisk’s trial was initially set for Nov. 1, but his attorney said that’s probably not going to happen since Baker is retiring Nov. 2 and his case must be transferred to a new judge.

According to court documents, Sisk’s new trial will begin at 9 a.m. on February 28, 2022 with a plea day set for February 9, 2022, also at 9 a.m.

The now-16-year-old is accused of shooting and killing his three younger siblings, his father and stepmother in 2019. He was 14 at the time of the murders. He is being tried as an adult.

