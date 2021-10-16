CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa in the news: Vaccine updates, Kenya-Somalia’s sea boundary dispute, and investment in Africa

By Leo Holtz
Brookings Institution
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMauritius-based IHS Holding Ltd. IPO valued at almost $7 billion. On Thursday, an initial public offering (IPO) in New York of IHS Holding Ltd. shares valued the cellphone tower company at nearly $7 billion, the largest IPO of an African company in the United States. IHS’s share price opened at $21...

www.brookings.edu

TheAtlantaVoice

Africa tries to end vaccine inequity by replicating its own

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — In a pair of Cape Town warehouses converted into a maze of airlocked sterile rooms, young scientists are assembling and calibrating the equipment needed to reverse engineer a coronavirus vaccine that has yet to reach South Africa and most of the world’s poorest people. The energy in the gleaming labs matches the urgency of […]
Brookings Institution

Africa in the news: Energy and climate finance updates, Mozambique’s debt write-off, and US COVID-19 vaccine donation

Africa proposes expanding and tracking climate finance; Egypt and Greece plan to link electrical grids; South Africa seeks low-cost financing for clean energy. Frustrated with a lack of climate-related funding from wealthy nations, Africa’s lead climate negotiator proposed this week to build a new system to track climate finance contributions by country. Indeed, funding has fallen short of the 2006 agreement to raise $100 billion per year for climate change-related financing by 2020. From the existing pool, African countries only received 26 percent of the funding in 2016-2019, compared to 43 percent on average by Asian countries. African countries are now pushing to scale up funding tenfold by 2030 for global climate change mitigation and adaptation finance, calling the $100 billion package a political commitment and “not based on the real needs of developing countries to tackle climate change.”
AFP

Somalia leaders agree to 'accelerate' election process

Somalia's president and prime minister say they have struck a deal to speed up the process for long-delayed elections, ending a simmering feud that threatened to plunge the Horn of Africa nation into fresh crisis. "I thank both the president and the prime minister for their compromises and showing responsibility...
Uhuru Kenyatta
Brookings Institution

Sub-Saharan Africa’s debt problem: Mapping the pandemic’s effect and the way forward

The COVID-19 pandemic has, thus far, spared Africa from the high number of cases and deaths seen in other regions in the world (Figure 1). As of April 2021, sub-Saharan Africa accounted for just 3 percent of the world’s cases and 4 percent of its deaths. Some experts attribute the relatively low case counts in sub-Saharan Africa to the region’s extremely young population or, importantly, the swift and preemptive lockdowns that many countries implemented in March 2020. While these lockdowns have likely saved lives, they have also left significant scars on the fiscal position of sub-Saharan Africa and the market conditions it faces. Dwindling revenues following the fall in global trade met a wave of unemployment among a population that lacks widespread access to safety nets and health infrastructure.
North Denver News

Gender Gap Emerges in Africa’s Vaccines

SARE GIBEL, GAMBIA — The health outreach workers who drove past Lama Mballow’s village with a megaphone handed out T-shirts emblazoned with the words: “I GOT MY COVID-19 VACCINE!”. By then, the women in Sare Gibel already had heard the rumors on social media: The vaccines could make your blood...
Council on Foreign Relations

China’s Approach to Development in Africa: A Case Study of Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway

Since the inception of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in 2000 and the China-Africa Development Fund (CADF) in 2006, China’s interaction with African countries has grown steadily. As of 2018, FOCAC’s commitment stood at U.S. $155 billion. Indeed, China is now the top lender and key investor in Africa. Much of this investment in Africa has come via the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). In popular Chinese discourse, BRI is understood as a flexible, inclusive project that is a major component of China’s global rise. BRI has rhetorically prioritized “policy coordination, infrastructure connectivity, trade, finance, and people-to-people relations.” BRI’s idea of inclusiveness has three components: “a community of common interest; respect for the development path of different countries; and, openness to all countries and international/regional organizations.” Some scholars believe BRI’s physical infrastructure projects, its biggest component, will play an important role in fighting poverty and inequality worldwide. Other scholars view BRI as a global manifestation of “Beijing’s grand economic and geopolitical ambitions to challenge existing regional and world order.” And some BRI projects have faced significant problems. A study conducted in 2018 found that 270 out of 1,814 BRI-related projects had problems related to debt sustainability, labor and environmental standards, national security, transparency, and corruption. This paper examines sustainability, labor standards, transparency, and innovation in BRI projects, using a case study of the China-funded Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in East Africa. For this case study, see here.
Reuters

Citi advising UK's CDC on logistic investments in Africa with DP World

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain's development finance agency CDC Group has hired Citi (C.N) to advise it on up to $1.72 billion in logistics infrastructure investments it plans to deploy in Africa jointly with Dubai ports giant DP World, two sources said. A CDC spokesperson confirmed to Reuters via...
African Countries, Ihs Holding Ltd, Ipo, French, Moderna Co
Derrick

International court backs Somalia in sea dispute with Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The International Court of Justice has sided with Somalia in its dispute with neighboring Kenya over a maritime boundary in a case affecting a territory potentially rich in oil and gas. The ruling on Tuesday by the United Nations’ highest court is legally binding, though the...
International Business Times

Somalia Comes Out On Top In Kenya Sea Border Judgment

The UN's top court awarded Somalia control of most of a potentially oil and gas-rich chunk of the Indian Ocean on Tuesday after a bitter legal battle with neighbouring Kenya over their sea border. The International Court of Justice ruled there was "no agreed maritime boundary" and drew a new...
NewsBreak
Moderna
Economy
Africa
South Africa
Vaccines
Vaccines
Egypt
AFP

UK 'cooperating' with Kenya murder inquiry: officials

The British High Commission in Nairobi on Sunday said it was "fully cooperating" with a police investigation into the 2012 murder of a Kenyan woman last seen with a British soldier. The woman, 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru, was found dead in central Kenya nine years ago. She had reportedly been at a hotel in the central Kenyan town of Nanyuki with soldiers from a nearby British army base. The Sunday Times reported that a British soldier confessed on the evening to killing Wanjiru, and showed comrades where he dumped the young mother's body in a septic tank behind the hotel. The crime was reported but dismissed by military officials, said soldiers quoted by the newspaper, who claimed the accused's identity was an open secret but he was never questioned and eventually returned home.
Brookings Institution

SDRs for COVID-19 relief: The good, the challenging, and the uncertain

In August 2020, as a response to the pernicious impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and on the finances of member states, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) decided to issue $650 billion of special drawing rights (SDRs). Conceptually, SDRs are a form of unconditional financing for addressing urgent liquidity challenges.
The Independent

UN Security Council mission visits Mali, urges February vote

A U.N. Security Council mission that is visiting Mali this weekend to assess the security situation is urging the country's authorities to set elections for February to meet agreements reached with a West African regional bloc after a coup last year. The mission led by Kenya’s ambassador to the U.N., Martin Kimani, met with civil society organizations, groups that have signed a peace agreement, Mali’s prime minister and transitional president Col. Assimi Goita during their weekend visit. “I was struck by the thirst for reform (both political and institutional) that is desired by most of the Malian population,” Kimani...
The Independent

Colombia’s Amazon rainforest ‘has lost area size of Wales despite £250m from UK to limit deforestation’

An area “larger than Wales” has been lost from the Amazon rainforest in Colombia to growing levels of cattle farming, it has been reported.Britain has sent almost £250 million – at a time of the government making cuts to the international aid budget – to fund projects aimed at preventing deforestation in Colombia by providing local people with a financial alternative to cattle farming.The money was given to the Colombian government’s “Vision Amazonia” programme, that was launched in 2016, which is currently supported by Britain, Germany and Norway. The scheme aimed to stop deforestation by incentivising communities in the rainforest...
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
Brookings Institution

Competing over climate: Myanmar’s valuable and climate-vulnerable geography

Thant Myint-U, the noted historian of modern Burma and grandson of former United Nations Secretary General U Thant, has documented the myriad ways in which China and India compete for resources and influence in what he’s termed “the new crossroads of Asia.” The features that make Myanmar attractive to both these two Asian giants are two: large estimated reserves of energy, both onshore and off; and the country’s long Andaman Sea peninsula. From China’s position, access overland to Myanmar’s coast would give them a new opening to the Indian Ocean, one that bypasses the Near Seas and the Malacca Strait — and the U.S. fleet. But should China secure such a route, it would put India’s navy on the front line of dealing with the People’s Liberation Army Navy. The Nicobar Islands are India’s farthest outpost and the place that the Indian navy first encounters their Chinese counterparts as they sail out through the Malacca Straits. But both nations face a challenge in developing Myanmar’s geography for strategic purposes — because both Myanmar and the Nicobar Islands face potential devastation from the changing climate. Of all the places in the world most likely to be profoundly harmed from rising sea levels and increased frequency of storms, the Bay of Bengal and the Nicobar Islands are the most likely to face sustained, wrenching change.
