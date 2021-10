Dominic Calvert-Lewin will remain out “for a number of weeks” after suffering a setback in his rehabilitation from a quad injury, Everton have confirmed. The England striker has been out since August with the injury and has featured in just three Premier League game this season. The news is a further blow to manager Rafael Benitez, who will be without influential midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure for an extended period after he suffered a broken foot against West Ham on Saturday. Everton have also been without striker Richarlison since September, although the Brazil international is nearing a return. Calvert-Lewin, who scored a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO