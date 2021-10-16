CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Creepshow Season 3, Episode 4 recap: How do you fight a demonic plague?

By Mads Lennon
1428elm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreepshow Season 3, Episode 4 brings us two new stories, one about a man-eating siren and another about a world plagued by demons that feels eerily reminiscent of our current global status. The first story, “Stranger Song,” written by Jordana Arkin and directed by Axelle Carolyn, begins as a...

1428elm.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

A Million Little Things Season 4, Episode 3 recap: Game Night

A Million Little Things Season 4 is bringing Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) closer and closer to the authorities, and it’s not looking good. After setting up a situation where Sophie’s (Lizzy Greene) abuser, Peter (Andrew Leeds), is beaten up, Gary is in a very sticky situation as the investigation continues.
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Review] “Creepshow” Season 3 Tackles Mythological and Modern Horrors in This Week’s Episode

Remnants of Greek mythology and zombie-like demons occupy this week’s installment of Creepshow. Axelle Carolyn and Jordana Arkin get things started with “Stranger Sings”, a comical segment about a meet-cute gone terribly wrong. When Sara (Suehyla El-Attar) has her hands full at the store, a doctor named Barry (Chris Mayers) steps in to help. Barry at first hesitates to reach out; a recent and bad breakup has left him feeling uncertain. Sara instead welcomes Barry’s assistance and even lets him accompany her home. Barry later declines Sara’s offer to come inside for a drink, but he eventually changes his tune — or rather, he changes his mind when he hears an enchanting tune. The afternoon soon takes a turn once Barry steps inside Sara’s house.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 3 Recap: Stab ‘Em, Donno

The duo of Dewell and Hoyt are back together this week on Big Sky, and they’ve got a common purpose, to find Tonya, a.k.a. Meadow Soprano. In Big Sky Season 2 Episode 2, Cassie and Jenny discovered Tonya’s apartment had been ransacked and that Tonya had been forcefully removed from it. Though they’re still looking for Tonya’s boyfriend Big Sam, the drug courier whose truck accident and subsequent disappearance kicked off this entire investigation, Tonya is priority numero uno.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Axelle Carolyn
Person
Johnathon Schaech
Person
John Esposito
aiptcomics

‘Creepshow’ Season 3 Episode 5 review: ‘Time Out’/’The Things in Oakwood’s Past’

Creepshow’s newest episode offers audiences two of the more unique episodes of the season. “Time Out” follows a young man named Tim (Matthew Barnes) who has figured out a way to maximize the time in his day. It comes at a very high cost, however. “The Things in Oakwood’s Past” is about a town that is looking forward to opening a time capsule. But what is inside?
TV SERIES
FanSided

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 16 recap: Nightmare in National City

The following article contains SPOILERS for Supergirl Season 6, Episode 16. While Nia tracks down the Dream Totem, Kara’s recent trauma catches up to her, and Nyxly gets some help in the latest episode of Supergirl Season 6. Check out our recap of last week’s episode here!. The episode opens...
TV SERIES
CNET

Succession season 3, episode 2 recap: Snake linguine

It's a war of Succession. Or at least it will be, if the combatants can just pick a side. Succession season 3 continues as episode 2 picks up where episode 1 left off, with the Roy family and their hangers-on desperate to choose between the old patriarch Logan or the young pretender Kendall, while also potentially betting on themselves. But as Logan prepares to return from exile, Kendall's air of invincibility may slip -- and it's all down to Shiv. "This is a moment…"
TV SERIES
FanSided

The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 8 recap: For Blood

Episode 8 of The Walking Dead Season 11, titled “For Blood,” delivered a suspenseful and surprising midseason finale. While Maggie, Negan, Elijah and Father Gabriel attempt to finish The Reapers once and for all, Alexandria winds up in some unexpected trouble of their own. The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demonic#Plague#Episodes
Decider

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Season 1 Episode 1 Recap: “It’s Thursday”

If you recall the murderous goings-on of the 1997 slasher pic I Know What You Did Last Summer, a group of that era’s bright young things (Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillipe, Freddie Prinze, Jr.) were mercilessly stalked by a hook-handed slasher a year after they covered up their supposed killing of a stranger along a coastal road. That film was adapted from Lois Duncan’s 1973 YA novel of the same name by screenwriter Kevin Williamson, who was hot off the success of his cheeky, bloody script for 1996’s Scream, a movie that spawned three sequels and a fourth film, a reboot/sequel also called Scream, pegged for a 2022 release. And that’s not all! MTV spun the Scream concept into a series that ran for three seasons between 2015 and 2019. Now, that’s a lot of Scream-ing. But what’s clear is that viewers love to watch attractive young people become embroiled in blood pacts, dark secrets, and frayed interpersonal relationships. And that brings us back to the new bunch of teens in trouble at the heart of I Know What You Did Last Summer, which has been revived as a series by Amazon Prime.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Squid Game’ Episode 5 Recap: “How Can I Trust a Scumbag Like You?”

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Squid Game, Season 1, Episode 5, "A Fair World."]. While Squid Game episode 4 ended with a big cliffhanger, episode 5 begins by quite literally throwing people over the edge: after Sang-woo (Park Hae-Soo) comes up with a last-minute plan, his team manages to win the tug of war. However, convincing everyone to take three steps forward to force the other team to the ground isn’t an easy task. After all, there’s no denying it sounds like a completely insane plan, one you can only get on board with if you truly trust your teammates. In the end, that’s what “A Fair World” comes down to: Trust.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chucky Season 1, Episode 1 recap: Death by Misadventure

Chucky is finally here! Tonight Chucky Episode 1 aired on SYFY. Titled “Death by Misadventure,” the first episode introduces us to 14-year-old budding artist Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), the latest owner of a haunted Good Guy doll. Unbeknownst to Jake, all of the urban legends regarding Charles Lee Ray inhabiting a Good Guy doll who goes by the name Chucky are real, and he finds that out quickly after purchasing one at a yard sale for a mere $20.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FanSided

Doom Patrol Season 3, Episode 7 recap: Bird Patrol

The following article contains SPOILERS for Doom Patrol Season 3, Episode 7. While the titular team endures internal conflict in the present day, Rita and the Sisterhood of Dada are betrayed in this episode of Doom Patrol Season 3. Check out our recap of last week’s episode here!. The episode...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Nancy Drew season 3 episode 4 spoilers: ‘The Demon of Piper Beach’

Do you want some more news on Nancy Drew season 3 episode 4? We should start by noting this: Is there a show more perfect for Halloween? If there is, we want to know what it is. Just the title alone of “The Demon of Piper Beach” feels perfect for a show airing two days before October 31. (Then again, you can make an argument that most of the episode titles here feel pretty much perfect.)
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Insecure’ Season 5 Episode 1 Recap: “Reunited, Okay?!”

With dust settled from the season 4 finale’s bombshells — Condola’s unexpected pregnancy, Issa & Molly’s falling out, Tiff’s battles with postpartum depression — we find the crew headed back to where it all began: Stanford for their 10 year college reunion…. As the title states, we’re all “Reunited, okay?!”
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy