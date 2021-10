Tree seedling sales at the State Forest Nursery for spring 2022 areis now open. The Tree Seedling Price List webpage at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/nursery/pricelist.html has current information on available seedlings. You can place an order by sending an email to mnforestnursery.dnr@state.mn.us or leaving a voicemail message at (800) 657-3767. Be sure to list the species and quantities you want to order, along with a call back phone number. Do not provide credit card information at this time. Orders are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Due to weather conditions over the past two years and labor challenges, there is a limited supply of seedlings and no transplants. If certain species are on your planting list this year, plan to place your order soon.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO