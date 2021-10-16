Two new photos leak from the set of The Mandalorian season 3

Hayden Christensen is set to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in Disney+’s latest Star Wars spinoff. He will feature in Ahsoka, which is set to start production in 2022, alongside Rosario Dawson, who plays the eponymous character, the Jedi Padawn of Anakin Skywalker, who appeared in The Mandalorian. Christensen will likely feature in flashbacks or as a Jedi presence, as tends to be the case in the Star Wars universe, as the series is set five years after Return of the Jedi. It comes after it was revealed at the end of last year that Christensen, who made his debut in Episode II: Attack of the Clones, was to reprise his role as the father of Luke and Leia who turns to the dark side of The Force and becomes Darth Vader, in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series alongside Ewan McGregor. The limited series is written by Dave Filoni and exec produced by Filoni and Jon Favreau. Ahsoka is from the alien species Togruta, who are known for their large montrals and head tails, and colorful pigments. The character of Ahsoka was co-created by George Lucas and Filoni. THR was first with the news.

