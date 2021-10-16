CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two new photos leak from the set of The Mandalorian season 3

Cover picture for the articleFinally, Star Wars actors are beginning filming for The Mandalorian season 3. While the series has aired back to back in 2019 and 2020, this year, we’re going without a new season of The Mandalorian due to The Book of Boba Fett arriving on Disney+ instead. So, we’ve got probably well...

Inside the Magic

‘Mandalorian’ Actor Makes Season 3 Return, Officially Starts Filming

Back in August, one star of showrunner Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian, announced that the third season of the bounty hunter series would begin filming in September. This came shortly after speculation of just when Mando would start its production process, and if the leading man, Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin), would be required for the Disney+ show to get underway.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Last of Us Set Photo Reveals New Look at Pedro Pascal as Joel

Filming on HBO's The Last of Us is fully underway, and a new image of Pedro Pascal from the set has now appeared online. The actor plays Joel in the PlayStation adaptation, but it's a bit difficult to tell just how much Pascal resembles the character, as he's wearing a mask in the image shared by @TheLastofUsUpdates on Twitter. An anonymous source also told the account that a scene was filmed in which someone was shooting at Joel and Ellie, but they were unsure who it might be. Ellie can't be seen in the set photo, but the source told @TheLastofUsUpdates that her hair looks faithful to the games.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

'Mandalorian' Season 3 could introduce a weapon to rival lightsabers

Star Wars is nothing without its iconic weapons. From the first time Luke activated his heirloom lightsaber to the millionth time a stormtrooper missed a target with a blaster, there’s a comfort to be found in knowing exactly what each character will wield in a fight. The only real surprises...
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Mandalorian Season 3 spoilers disprove a huge fan theory

The Mandalorian has always featured a revolving door of guest stars. Of course, Mark Hamill appears as a de-aged Luke Skywalker, Giancarlo Esposito plays Moff Gideon, and Rosario Dawson is Ahsoka Tano. But two cameos in the very same episode rise above the rest: Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze and Mercedes Varnado as Koska Reeves.
TV SERIES
piratesandprincesses.net

New On Set Photos From Indiana Jones 5 Appear Online

The currently unnamed fifth and final Indiana Jones film is still filming in England. A number of setbacks such as Harrison Ford being injured, as well as a sickness outbreak lead to multiple delays. But as the film is getting back on schedule while some photos has surfaced online via Twitter showing off behind the scenes looks at both Ford and Mads Mikkelsen, who’s role is still unknown.
MOVIES
piratesandprincesses.net

New Indy 5 Set Photos Seem To Confirm Leaked Time Travel Plot

Harrison Ford’s recent return to the set of the currently untiled Indiana Jones 5, after an injury this past June, has many people relived that he has seemingly recovered. The film recently resumed its filming schedule in Europe and multiple set photos show off Ford, co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen in costume in England and Sicily.
TRAVEL
Deadline

Hayden Christensen Joins Rosario Dawson In ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff Ahsoka

Hayden Christensen is set to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in Disney+’s latest Star Wars spinoff. He will feature in Ahsoka, which is set to start production in 2022, alongside Rosario Dawson, who plays the eponymous character, the Jedi Padawn of Anakin Skywalker, who appeared in The Mandalorian. Christensen will likely feature in flashbacks or as a Jedi presence, as tends to be the case in the Star Wars universe, as the series is set five years after Return of the Jedi. It comes after it was revealed at the end of last year that Christensen, who made his debut in Episode II: Attack of the Clones, was to reprise his role as the father of Luke and Leia who turns to the dark side of The Force and becomes Darth Vader, in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series alongside Ewan McGregor. The limited series is written by Dave Filoni and exec produced by Filoni and Jon Favreau. Ahsoka is from the alien species Togruta, who are known for their large montrals and head tails, and colorful pigments. The character of Ahsoka was co-created by George Lucas and Filoni. THR was first with the news.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer's fans plead with her following update on her show

Lara Spencer got a mixed reaction from her social media followers when she shared what she thought was exciting news. The popular Good Morning America host took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself filming, Everything But the House, but her fans were let down when they thought she was shooting something else.
TV & VIDEOS
