Thoughts on our planet

By James Alger
The Pilot-Independent
 8 days ago

A park. The rain has changed me into the refugee of a park. I do not begrudge the land the rain. It is thirsty after a long dry summer. I am surrounded by greenery of ash and red oak, with some of the yellowing of early autumn. The air is clear...

Secret NYC

Explore Our Planet Through Wondrous Fantasy Lands With Special Student Rates At NYC’s Breathtaking Arcadia Earth

This incredibly high-tech installation located in Greenwich Village will take you on an i mmersive journey through our planet’s most important ecological issues. With art installations animated by augmented reality, virtual reality, and projection mapping, you’ll travel through underwater worlds, interact with different environments, and escape into fantasy lands you never dreamed were possible.
Sentinel-Echo

Sharing our thoughts means progress — until it doesn't

There are days when I think it’s safest, and probably wisest, not to say anything to anyone about anything because people can be so very touchy lately. People are also very adept at letting the rest of the world know when they’ve been offended. In some ways, that’s not a...
SOCIETY
Daily Telegram

Greening our home and planet is our responsibility

Recent editions of the Telegram and Monroe News printed a column by Chuck Milliken. He is the same person who recently penned a warning about all the Taliban in our midst. In the column, everything GREEN was declared either scary or nonexistent. Green energy like wind power and solar panels are, well, sort of ridiculed. So I will not try to answer the sweeping denunciation of climate change, etc. I leave that to the scientists. Instead I will walk you through our campus where you can see:
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

A Large Eruption From The Sun Slammed Into Our Planet This Week

On October 9, the Sun had dramatic activity aimed right at Earth. Our star emitted an M1.6 class flare and a coronal mass ejection (CME). A deluge of fast electrically charged particles was flung at our planet, hitting it on October 12. Insights into the peculiar event have been reported by NASA.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Our Planet#Fish#Journal
telegram.com

Letter: We must be agents of change in our own lives, as well as our planet’s

I write to draw your attention to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s report Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis, which describes the immediate and future effects of climate change. While well-documented, these effects tend to be largely downplayed or ignored by many, from local to national scales. Atmospheric...
ENVIRONMENT
undark.org

Book Review: How Our Planet Grew So Warm

Given the 300,000 or so years of modern human existence, it’s remarkable how drastically we’ve altered our planet over the last few hundred. For nearly all of recorded history, our understanding of the atmosphere was negligible, as was our impact on it. As Alice Bell points out in “Our Biggest Experiment: An Epic History of the Climate Crisis,” the word “gas” — derived from the Greek khaos — only entered into the scientific lexicon about four centuries ago. The discovery of carbon dioxide was even more recent, having first been identified in the mid-18th century. Yet in a relatively short period of time afterward, humans have pumped enough of this compound into the atmosphere to potentially threaten the survival of our entire species.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Inverse

Viking discovery changes history and supports ancient lore

Cosmic synergy, the concept of universal forces interacting and giving rise to a greater whole, is rare enough and fantastical enough to be the stuff of legends, not science. But consider this: In 992 A.D., there was a cosmic ray event, a moment where high-energy particles entered the atmosphere and collided with atoms, causing an upsurge in atmospheric carbon. Tree-rings collected worldwide and housed today in archives share a distinct radiocarbon signal linked to the ensuing solar storm.
SCIENCE
Recorder

My Turn: Our community, our river, and our planet

It is with a hopeful but unsettled heart that I write this letter. A fabulous outpouring of local effort has once again made this year’s Franklin County Rivers Cleanup an inspiring event. The cleanup now includes all rivers of Franklin County. Today we are learning not only how interconnected are our multiple environmental crises but also how interwoven they are with social justice concerns, a situation that became all-too-evident to this year’s volunteers. We should be heartened by what we have done together here but awed by the ocean of what remains to be done.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
Maine Campus

Beyond the Billionaires: the next space race is one for our planet

In the time of a global pandemic, energy crisis and supply shortages, the idea of allocating money toward leaving Earth to continue space exploration and research seems appalling to many. At first glance, it would make far more sense to redirect those funds toward solving these crises, which could theoretically provide more money for vaccine production or alternative energy sources to keep the lights on as oil and natural gas supplies are throttled. Although it seems counterintuitive, current circumstances are providing more fertile ground for harvesting knowledge from space research and technology. The objective isn’t necessarily finding ways to leave Earth, and instead the benefits of these research projects can directly uplift our everyday lives in ways most take for granted.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
My 1053 WJLT

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Radio Signals From Distant Stars Suggest The Presence of Hidden Planets

Astronomers have found a collection of stars doing something unexpected. Within 160 light-years of the Solar System, four red dwarf stars that should be quiet in radio observations have been caught emitting radio signals. According to an analysis of these signals, the best explanation for this activity is the presence of unseen exoplanets. It's not, to be clear, a technosignature hinting at an alien civilization; rather, it seems to be the result of an interaction between the exoplanet and the star's magnetic field, generating intensely strong auroras that can be detected using the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) – a powerful radio telescope...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
althealthworks.com

Mysterious Honey Discovered That Kills All Bacteria Scientists Throw At It

The health benefits of raw, unprocessed honey are well known, but in Australia, scientists recently made a startling discovery – that one particular, obscure type of honey is capable of killing just about everything scientists throw at it, including some of the worst bacteria known to man. The findings were...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
Outsider.com

Enormous ‘Mystery’ Squid Filmed Haunting a Shipwreck Has Marine Biologists Stunned

For centuries, sailors told tales of monsters lurking in the ocean’s depths. Today, science has largely demystified those monsters. Now, we know they’re giant squid or some form of whale. However, scientific demystification doesn’t make seeing one of these massive creatures any less shocking. Last year, researchers on the Red Sea learned this first hand. Their entire team was stunned to see a massive mystery squid inhabiting a shipwreck.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

What if the universe had no beginning?

In the beginning, there was … well, maybe there was no beginning. Perhaps our universe has always existed — and a new theory of quantum gravity reveals how that could work. "Reality has so many things that most people would associate with sci-fi or even fantasy," said Bruno Bento, a...
ASTRONOMY

