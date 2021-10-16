CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal chief Edu prepared to see three strikers depart next year

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal chief Edu is prepared to see three strikers depart in 2022. Football.London says Alexandre Lacazette is out of contract next summer, while an ageing Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang turns 33...

