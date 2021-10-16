CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the U.S. refusal to tax carbon creates a windfall for Saudi Arabia and Russia

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two big risks in the world’s impending transition to a low-carbon energy future. The first, of course, is that it may fail to achieve sufficient emissions reductions to prevent a climate debacle. The second is that it unintentionally enriches and empowers the world’s autocratic regimes. Saving the planet must...

WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
Phys.org

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets zero carbon emissions by 2060

Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia will aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, its de facto ruler said on Saturday, days before the COP26 global climate summit. The kingdom, one of the world's biggest polluters, said it would also join a global effort to cut methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

The US and China must find a way to cooperate at COP26 and beyond. Otherwise, global climate action is impossible

A week out from the COP26 climate negotiations in Glasgow, all eyes are on two nations: China and the United States. Together, the superpowers are responsible for more than 40% of global carbon emissions. US-China relations have been fractious in recent years, and whether they can cooperate on climate action is crucial to success at COP26 and beyond. US progress on climate change went backwards under the Trump administration, but President Joe Biden has brought the nation back to the table. Biden wants to cooperate with China in this critical policy sphere, raising hopes of a less adversarial bilateral relationship. Throughout 2021,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Ex-Saudi official claims damaging intel against crown prince

A former senior Saudi security official who helped oversee joint U.S. counterterrorism efforts claimed in an interview with “60 Minutes” that the kingdom's crown prince once spoke of killing a sitting Saudi monarch before his own father was crowned king.Saad al-Jabri did not provide evidence to the CBS News program, which aired Sunday.The ex-intelligence official, who resides in exile in Canada, claimed that in 2014, Prince Mohammed boasted that he could kill King Abdullah At the time, Prince Mohammed held no senior role in government but was serving as gatekeeper to his father’s royal court when his father...
MIDDLE EAST
Person
Nicolás Maduro
Person
Vladimir Putin
AFP

Oil-reliant Saudi Arabia faces questions over 'net zero' pledge

Saudi Arabia's pledge to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060 must go hand-in-hand with a plan to phase out fossil fuels, experts said on Sunday. They questioned plans by the world's top oil exporter to raise its production capacity despite the pledge, and Greenpeace raised doubts over the timing of Saturday's announcement. The watchdog accused Saudi Arabia, one of the world's biggest polluters, of trying to divert criticism at next week's COP26 climate-change summit in Glasgow. With increasing global urgency to limit global warming, COP26 aims to set the world on a path to net zero by mid-century.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Yellen sees US inflation moderating by mid-to-late 2022

Inflation in the United States, pushed upward by pandemic-related supply and labor problems, should return to more moderate levels in the second half of next year, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday. But Yellen added that conditions should improve as the country gradually recovers from the pandemic crisis, as supply-chain woes are resolved and as more people return to work.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Russia’s 30-Year Vision Is Realized With Nord Stream 2

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline linking Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea is vilified in the U.S. and parts of Europe as a Russian plot to ensnare European gas buyers. It’s not. It’s the final link in a 30-year project to divert Russian oil and gas exports away from transit routes across former Soviet neighbors. From a Russian perspective, that’s a perfectly logical goal. If you don’t think so, just ask the Canadians about Keystone XL.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Major oil producer Saudi Arabia announces net-zero by 2060

One of the world's largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia announced Saturday it aims to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb man-made climate change.The announcement was made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in brief scripted remarks at the start of the kingdom's first-ever Saudi Green Initiative Forum. The kingdom made the announcement a little over a week before the global COP26 climate conference starts in Glasgow, Scotland that will draw heads of state from across the world to try and tackle global warming and its challenges. The kingdom's oil and gas exports form the backbone of its economy, despite efforts to diversify away from reliance on fossil fuels for revenue. It has resisted efforts to curb its investments in oil. Although the kingdom will aim to reduce its own emissions, it will continue to aggressively pump and export fossil fuels to Asia and other regions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
101 WIXX

Saudi Arabia, world’s biggest oil exporter, to unveil green goals

RIYADH (Reuters) – Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s biggest polluters, will detail its plans to address climate change at an environment event on Saturday. The Saudi Green Initiative, first announced in March, comes ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26,...
Duluth News Tribune

National View: Nuclear power is necessary for Biden’s energy goals

President Joe Biden has made climate activism a central component of his presidential platform since day one on the campaign trail. But his approach is nothing new: Demonize reliable, affordable energy and limit American industries in the name of saving the planet and averting climate change. The only difference is Biden hasn’t hidden the need to overhaul our economy to meet his ambitious goals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

China tells mines to produce 'as much coal as possible'

Atlanta (CNN Business) — The Chinese government has ordered the country's coal mines to "produce as much coal as possible" as it tries to increase production as winter approaches, and ease an ongoing energy crunch. The announcement from China's National Development and Reform Commission comes after weeks of power shortages...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Saudi Arabia, Russia say they saved oil from chaos seen in gas

Oil’s stability relative to natural gas and coal underscore that OPEC+ is doing a good job balancing supply and demand, said the energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and Russia. While crude has jumped to a three-year high above $80 a barrel, the increase has been nothing compared to volatility seen with gas and coal prices, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Thursday. He reiterated that the OPEC+ cartel, led by Riyadh and Moscow, should stick with gradual production increases, despite calls from many traders and even the White House for it to move faster.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Saudi Arabia: Patience Is A Virtue In Oil Markets

Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman had a message for oil markets this week, that OPEC+ will continue to do what it is currently doing and, in time, there will be balance in oil markets. The prince also suggested that OPEC+ has plenty of spare capacity, although emphasized the importance of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

