Public Safety

Assistant House sergeant-at-arms arrested on child pornography charges

 8 days ago
A man who serves as an assistant to the House of Representatives sergeant-at-arms was arrested this week and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Stefan Bieret, 41, was arrested and charged with the felonies after Fairfax County detectives said they discovered multiple electronics while searching his home, according to a local Fox News station.

Bieret became the subject of an investigation after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted law enforcement that an illicit image was found uploaded from a Dropbox account, police said. Authorities say the account was determined to belong to Bieret after multiple searches, the news outlet noted.

Upon his arrest, Bieret was taken to Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was reportedly held without bond.

Detectives told Fox News that they will continue to analyze the evidence recovered from Bieret's home and work with the Office of the Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney to determine any additional charges.

