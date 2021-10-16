Data: Mississippi’s non-white population increased by over 3% in the last decade

Earlier this week, senior capitol reporter Bobby Harrison wrote about the challenges presented to members of the Legislature as they soon set about redistricting. From 2010 to 2020, Mississippi’s white and Black populations decreased, but overall, non-white populations grew.

Those who identify as anything other than white or African-American increased from 3.85% to 7.36%. And areas with traditionally significant African-American populations, like the Delta, have decreased as much as 12% in the last 10 years.

During a series of hearings to get the public’s input before redistricting starts next year, a major concern was ensuring the growth of Black political representation in the state. As such, legislators have a “puzzle” to solve, as Harrison says, amidst the Black populace’s decline.

View our map illustrating the percentage shift in non-white populations by district between 2010 and 2020:

