Century Club: Norvell Hill Williams Reed

Norvell Hill Williams Reed Courtesy photo

The following is a profile of a Denton County resident who turns 100 years old on Sunday.

Name: Norvell Hill Williams Reed

Age: 100

Date of birth, and birthplace: Oct. 17, 1921, Denton County

Family: seven children, five living

Former occupations: Fred Moore Day Nursery School

Education: high school

Place of worship: Pleasant Grove Baptist Church

If I could change one thing in my life, it would be: not learning how to drive at a young age.

The best book I ever read was: the Bible.

My favorite television show of all time: The Jeffersons, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, I Love Lucy and Joyce Meyer Ministries: Enjoying Everyday Life

My favorite movie of all time: The Ten Commandments

During the Great Depression, I: always watched my spending.

During World War II, I: was living with my family.

My earliest childhood memory is: eating my mom’s homemade ice cream and playing with my siblings.

I wish I knew how to: drive at a young age.

Nobody knows I: sang when I was playing the piano.

I’m happiest when: my family comes to visit.

I regret: not traveling more.

The most important thing I’ve learned in 100 years: is keeping my faith and trusting in God. Because going through life we will experience joy, pain, heartache, happiness, failure, forgiveness and love. And we can go through this journey called LIFE. I always stayed focused and disciplined and praying each and every day.