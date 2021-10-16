CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gusty Storms Early Saturday. Cooler Temperatures Ahead.

By Heidi Moore, Chief Meteorologist
WVNT-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlooding and severe weather aren’t very likely early this morning. The bigger threat lies off to our west where a marginal risk for severe weather is in place and a small risk for excessive rainfall is in place as well. We’ll keep an eye out, but overall the threats remain low....

www.wvnstv.com

