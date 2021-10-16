CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Capcom Has Launched a Halloween Themed Resident Evil 25th Anniversary Website

By Alex Levine
mxdwn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 25th Anniversary of Resident Evil is underway and Capcom has just launched a brand new website that celebrates in style. The Happy Biohazard 25th Halloween site is now live and as you can guess, is filled to the brim with Halloween aesthetics. Pumpkin icons and other assortments lay across the...

games.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gematsu

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney series 20th anniversary website launched

Capcom has launched the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney series 20th anniversary website, which features a message from the development team and anniversary-related initiatives. A series history page will be added at a later date. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, the first game in the visual novel series, launched for Game Boy...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Resident Evil 4 VR game launches October 21st 2021

Resident Evil fans equipped with Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headsets will be pleased to know that the Resident Evil 4 VR game will be officially launching in a few weeks time on October 21st 2021 providing an immersive VR horror experience. Unfortunately the original Quest VR headset will not be supported and Resident Evil 4 VR will not be released on PC VR or PlayStation VR platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Capcom celebrates Ace Attorney’s 20th anniversary with new artwork

On October 12th, 2001, the first Ace Attorney game released in Japan for the Game Boy Advance. We’ve already marked the occasion with our own celebratory article, and Capcom pushed out the boat with some new merchandise, but now we’ve got an official 20th anniversary website to enjoy alongside two fresh pieces of artwork.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil#Sony#K Organic El Tv#Gamers Delta S#Hound Wolf Corps#Oculus
vrfocus.com

Review: Resident Evil 4

It was always disappointing that Resident Evil VII Biohazard never made it to more virtual reality (VR) headsets as it was such a good experience on PlayStation VR. When 2005’s Resident Evil 4 was confirmed for Oculus Quest 2 it was great to hear this classic getting a VR makeover, even if it was another headset exclusive. However, Resident Evil 4 is a very different beast to that later sequel, and while developer Armature Studio has done a commendable job with the transition with plenty of VR interactions, there are unavoidable elements from the original that do hamper the overall experience.
VIDEO GAMES
TrustedReviews

Resident Evil Village just got a scarily good discount for Halloween

It’s the run-up to Halloween and if you want to get into the spooky season, Resident Evil Village is now under £30. It’s time to jump into the very unfortunate shoes of Ethan Winters, as Currys is now selling Capcom’s Resident Evil Village on the PS4 for just a fraction of the original price, with 44% off.
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Resident Evil 4 VR has content cut from the game in order appeal to a modern audience

System Requirements Optimum 1080p PC Build Low vs Ultra Screenshots GPU Performance Chart CPU List That Meet System Requirements GPU List That Meet System Requirements. Censorship is a hot topic these days, but I think we can all agree it's not as simple as a black and white answer. Although big companies taking action to be more inclusive and diversified is certainly a good thing, it can also lead to certain complications. The latest includes content cut from the upcoming VR port of Capcom’s most infamous title in the Resident Evil series.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Capcom
cinelinx.com

Halloween Noobin’ With Resident Evil Gaiden

On this spooky edition of Noobin’ Jordan plays Resident Evil: Gaiden for the first time. So turn down the lights and lets see how scary this Game Boy Color title can get!. Since getting my hands on the GB Operator, I’ve been going down a rabbit hole of classic handheld games. Since it’s October, I thought it would be fun to look at some older horror games on those handheld consoles that I could check out for some special Noobing action.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Treyarch is celebrating its 25th anniversary

Call of Duty developer Treyarch is celebrating its anniversary and has thanked the community for their support. We missed Treyarch’s most important date due to the frenzy of game releases in the final stages of 2021 and the wait for the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard. The American studio reminded us today, via their Twitter account and a blog post, that they are celebrating the studio’s 25th anniversary.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Deals: Xbox Is Hosting A Special 25th Anniversary Resident Evil Sale

It's time for another Xbox sale! While it's gone very much under the radar, Capcom has put a special Resident Evil sale live on the Microsoft Store, but the Store is currently suggesting that the deals will expire at the end of the day. Below, we've highlighted all of the...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Resident Evil Village Demos Return In Time For Halloween On PS4, PS5

Capcom has announced that the Resident Evil Village Castle and Village demos will be making a comeback just in time for Halloween on PS4 and PS5. The Village demo gives players a chance to fight off enemies including the Lycan, the werewolf-like foes that make up the backbone of Resident Evil Village’s varied bestiary. Meanwhile, the Castle demo sees Ethan Winters exploring the abode of Lady Dimitrescu, who stalks you through the lavish halls.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

No Man’s Sky Updated with Halloween Content

It’s time to look to the terrifying depths of the infinite void: No Man’s Sky has just received its’ fourth major expedition, which brings plenty of new content and a brand new, narrative-driven adventure to embark on. The best part: All this content is seasonal, meaning it’s Halloween-themed! The new expedition, titled “Emergence,” sees players awaking on the desert planet Wasan alongside massive “titan worms” which tear up the environment and leave “cursed dust” in their wake, as No Man’s Sky’s patch notes read. They’ll then be tasked with finding the titan worm “impact sites” to hunt them down and collect their vile spawn. This process will feed into a larger narrative about an evil space cult known as the Vy’keen and its’ history, as Kotaku reports. Perhaps we’ll even get to learn more about the mysterious Atlas?
VIDEO GAMES
Rely on Horror

Resident Evil: The Board Game Kickstarter Launches Oct. 26

A new board game based on the original Resident Evil is launching on Kickstarter later this month. Steamforged Games, who already gave us a Resident Evil 2 and a Resident Evil 3 board game, showed off a trailer for their latest addition, Resident Evil: The Board Game. In the trailer,...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

New Puzzle Game, Rob Riches, Released Date Announced for November 16th

The release date for the new puzzle game, Rob Riches, has been announced for November 16th, 2021. Play as the explorer, Rob Riches, the adventurer and treasure hunter on his quest for riches. While exploring dangerous and wild ancient ruins, players will be challenged to navigate mazes and traps in order to reach the end of the temple.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy