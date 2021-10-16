Capcom Has Launched a Halloween Themed Resident Evil 25th Anniversary Website

It’s time to look to the terrifying depths of the infinite void: No Man’s Sky has just received its’ fourth major expedition, which brings plenty of new content and a brand new, narrative-driven adventure to embark on. The best part: All this content is seasonal, meaning it’s Halloween-themed! The new expedition, titled “Emergence,” sees players awaking on the desert planet Wasan alongside massive “titan worms” which tear up the environment and leave “cursed dust” in their wake, as No Man’s Sky’s patch notes read. They’ll then be tasked with finding the titan worm “impact sites” to hunt them down and collect their vile spawn. This process will feed into a larger narrative about an evil space cult known as the Vy’keen and its’ history, as Kotaku reports. Perhaps we’ll even get to learn more about the mysterious Atlas?

