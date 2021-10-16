CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bucs’ Jamel Dean can write his own success story

By Rick Stroud
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26UxPW_0cTD8EWG00
Bucs cornerbackJamel Dean (35) intercepts a pass intended for Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) during the second quarter of Thursday's game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

TAMPA ― Jamel Dean wanted a visual reminder of his goals for his third pro season. So he got a whiteboard for his home and scribbled down five interceptions on his wish list.

Dean dropped one pass in his breadbasket thrown by Matthew Stafford in a Week 3 loss to the Rams.

But he has recorded an interception in each of his past two games to go with six passes defensed, most in the NFL during that stretch.

The write stuff is coming easier to Dean, now one of the Bucs’ healthy cornerbacks after missing two games with a knee injury.

“It feels good knowing that I’m able to do what I’ve been telling myself: You need more interceptions,” Dean said. “ ... I’ve got a whiteboard. I can erase the one and put two out of five now. I’ve got three more.”

Considering all the injuries in the Bucs’ secondary, Dean’s ascension has been as timely as it’s been welcome.

Veteran Richard Sherman, playing his third game in 12 days since getting off his couch to sign with the Bucs, suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter Thursday and will likely miss several games. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. already was out with a concussion, and starting cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting (elbow) and Carlton Davis (quad) are on injured reserve.

Dean has taken advantage of his return to the lineup. Long and athletic, he simply has lacked experience and confidence. He still tends to panic when the football is in the air a long time rather than continue to play his technique and locate the pass.

On Thursday, Dean was flagged for pass interference, resulting in a 45-yard penalty that led to an Eagles’ touchdown. He was in good position on the play but failed to locate the underthrown pass.

“The only thing with him is just play the ball better,” coach Bruce Arians said. “He gave up one play. It was such a poor throw, but he got his head around too late. Just continue to improve in that area. Great interception — he played that perfectly. When he’s playing man-to-man, he’s a tough cover. He’s got those big, long arms and he gets pretty physical with the guys. He’s getting better and better.”

Dean agrees. He’s capable of making huge plays, like the pick-six last season against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, who led 10-0 in the Oct. 18, 2020 game before Dean’s 32-yard return for a touchdown sparked a 38-10 Tampa Bay victory.

Safety Mike Edwards also was flagged for pass interference Thursday, a play that led to an Eagles’ touchdown.

“We’ve got to go back to the fundamentals,” Dean said. “Technique. Really, it’s all technique for me.”

Bringing the Juice

Tight end O.J. Howard has been pressed into a bigger role the past two games with Rob Gronkowski nursing fractured ribs.

Howard is coming off a ruptured Achilles he suffered early last season against the Chargers. Each day, his confidence improves, and on Thursday he was targeted seven times, catching six passes for 49 yards and his first touchdown of the season.

Gronkowski could miss at least one more game, giving Howard additional playing time to knock off more rust.

“I wouldn’t say he’s 100 percent of where he was, but he’s real close,” Arians said. “I don’t know if his 40-time is the same as it was. We have all those tracking devises on him, (so) I’m anxious to see how fast he was running (Thursday) night. He hit a couple good ones in practice, about 18 miles per hour.”

It’s a long season, and Gronkowski is 32. Howard, 26, is playing under the club’s fifth-year option and has been a bit of an enigma since the Bucs drafted him 19th overall out of Alabama in 2017.

But Howard is a better long-term option. If Gronk can’t return to the lineup soon, he may be the Bucs’ best short-term option at tight end, as well.

Leftwich will be in demand

Anyone who caught the Fox broadcast of Thursday’s game heard analyst Troy Aikman predict that Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich will be in demand as a head coaching candidate when the 2021 season ends.

Of course, Leftwich did not receive a single interview for a head coaching job after winning the Super Bowl. But success with Tom Brady often translates into head coaching opportunities. Just ask Charlie Weis, Bill O’Brien and Josh McDaniels.

Leftwich and Brady finally have meshed, and they both see the game and play-calling the same way. Thursday, the Bucs scored touchdowns on their first two possessions and three of their first five.

“You couldn’t ask for a better start in that game,” Arians said.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Cornerback carousel will keep spinning for injury-depleted Bucs

TAMPA — The NFL’s most fluid cornerback rotation will feature its seventh starting unit in as many games Sunday against the Bears. Veteran Richard Sherman’s strained hamstring assures the Bucs will have a different starting tandem (or trio, if the team begins in a nickel alignment) than they did for the Eagles game, which differed from the one that started against the Dolphins, which was different from the Patriots game. And so on.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Time to manage Jason Pierre-Paul’s workload with more Joe Tryon-Shoyinka?

TAMPA — No one will ever question Jason Pierre-Paul’s toughness. He had several fingers amputated on his right hand following a July 4 fireworks accident in 2015. He fractured his neck in a one-car accident prior to the 2019 season and still played 10 games. He struggled through the 2020 season with a knee injury that required surgery shortly after the Super Bowl.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg man gets 600th Tom Brady touchdown ball, gives it back

TAMPA — Bedecked in an old school Mike Evans No. 13 jersey, Byron Kennedy was standing at the intersection of surreal and historic when the two converged Sunday afternoon. In that improbable moment, Kennedy, a 29-year-old St. Petersburg High alumnus, literally was handed a priceless NFL memento by Evans himself — only to hand it right back moments later.
NFL
AL.com

Auburn NFL roundup: Jamel Dean returns with interception for Bucs

Cornerback Jamel Dean marked his return to the Tampa Bay lineup by making five tackles, intercepting a pass and breaking up another in the Buccaneers’ 45-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Dean missed Tampa Bay’s previous game because of a knee injury sustained on Sept. 26 against the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Alabama State
Pewter Report

Bucs CB Dean On His Way To Interception Goal

Two-and-a-half seasons into his career, the jury is still out on Bucs CB Jamel Dean. There have been struggles, but when Dean is at his best, he looks like a quality starting cornerback in the NFL. That was the case on Sunday against Miami, as Dean recorded five tackles, broke up two passes and snagged an interception. With Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting on injured reserve, the Bucs desperately need Dean to step up.
NFL
USA Today

WATCH: Bucs CB Jamel Dean picks off Jalen Hurts

Despite their many injuries, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ secondary is coming up with some big plays Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. The biggest yet came from cornerback Jamel Dean in the second quarter, as he tracked a Jalen Hurts deep ball perfectly, making the interception and handing the ball back to Tom Brady and the offense.
NFL
buccaneers.com

Dolphins-Bucs Inactives | Bernard, Dean, Pierre-Paul Return to Action

Cornerback Jamel Dean is back in action for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after missing one game with a knee injury. His return for Sunday's Week Five clash with the Miami Dolphins is good timing for a Buccaneers secondary that just saw Carlton Davis join Sean Murphy-Bunting on the injured reserve list. Davis, Dean and Murphy-Bunting were the Bucs' Week One starters at cornerback (including a nickel back) but now Dean will be mixing in with such recent additions as Richard Sherman and Pierre Desir.
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs CB Dean “More Comfortable” In Man Coverage

When the Bucs drafted Jamel Dean in the third round, the general consensus was that the big, long cornerback would help them transition to more of a man-coverage heavy defense. However, in three years under defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, that hasn’t happened. The Bucs have been predominantly a zone coverage defense, which has presented its challenges for Dean. The third-year corner was honest about his process of growth on Wednesday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Byron Leftwich
Person
Charlie Weis
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#American Football#Eagles
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Just Ended Joe Buck’s Entire Career, Makes Hilarious Cheap Shot

Largely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Former NFL All-Pro Peyton Manning is also a pretty funny guy. Peyton Manning went into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this after a prolific professional football career. The “Sheriff” played 18 seasons in the NFL. Most of those seasons came with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he would win a Super Bowl with. In the latter stages of his career, Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos, with who he is also won a Super Bowl. Manning holds numerous NFL passing records accumulated through his nearly two decades in the league.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Colin Kaepernick News

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet. The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reveals That He Got Contract Offers From The Dallas Cowboys And Seattle Seahawks To Play In The NFL During The NBA's Lockout In 2011

LeBron James has been known as an extremely versatile player. While he may not be the best in certain areas, there are few things that he cannot do on the court. One of the things that stood out about him during his career though, was his athletic ability. LeBron James has been an absolute wrecking ball when getting to the rim, using his explosiveness and leaping ability to make insane finishes near the basket.
NBA
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy