Erie County Board of Elections offering extended absentee hours

By Paul Ross
 8 days ago
The Erie County Board of Elections says it is offering extended absentee hours ahead of the November 2 general election.

The elections board is offering the following extended hours at 134 West Eagle Street in Buffalo in addition to being open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Tuesday, Oct. 19, 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 21, 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 23, 12 to 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 26, 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 28, 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 30, 12 to 6 p.m.

For more information you can call (716) 858-8891.

