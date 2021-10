This has been one of Brian Gutekunst’s most active season’s during his tenure as GM. So far, the team has brought in veterans at corner (2), edge rusher, and linebacker. While being in on a trade for yet another corner. This activity has led many to believe that a Packers trade is in the works before the deadline in a few weeks. Let’s take a look at a few targets who Gutekunst may be interested in.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO