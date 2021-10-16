CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leak sheds light on family tied to 9/11 hijackers, royals dabbling in Florida real estate

Cover picture for the articleMembers of one of the wealthiest Saudia Arabian families, the husband of a Jordanian princess and the son of a Saudi businessman who had been investigated for ties to the 9/11 attackers all rub shoulders in Florida corporation records and the secretive world of offshore havens, a new leak of documents...

Comments / 86

georgi
8d ago

One plane was allowed to fly the day after the 9/11 attacks. The plane received approval for take off by George Bush. It was filled with rich Arabs.

Johnson B.
7d ago

If any any American family is tied to 9/11 it is the Bushes. And besides that, Bush allowed Bin laden to escape then committed major war crimes by invading Iraq. Why aren’t the American people going after Bush? Are a

Jovay Lynne Post-Ellis
7d ago

it's amazing that when they shutdown all air traffic on 911 ,the only planes in the air were bin laden s family ,associates ,ect if you were going to investigate a crime why would you let 10 jumbo jets leave with all the suspects

therealdeal.com

Identity revealed of Saudis who amassed Florida real estate empire through shell companies

Saudi nationals with close ties to the royal family bought swaths of land around Orlando, Florida in the late 1990s. Their identities have been a mystery until now. They are the Ibrahim family, one of the most influential families in Saudi Arabia, according to the Miami Herald. The newspaper pinpointed their identity through the Pandora Papers, a trove of 11.9 million documents leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists that detail secret offshore accounts of world leaders and other influential figures.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Pandora Papers leak solves riddle: the ID of Saudis behind Florida real estate shopping spree

In the shadow of Walt Disney World’s iconic palace, a Middle Eastern family with ties to royalty amassed a real estate empire. It encompassed Kissimmee, Groveland, Orlando and Leesburg and comprised undeveloped land and two golf courses. Until very recently it also included seven apartment complexes — in Tampa, Orlando, and a suburban Orlando resort called Championsgate.
FLORIDA STATE
