Leak sheds light on family tied to 9/11 hijackers, royals dabbling in Florida real estate

South Florida is known to be an area that never sleeps. It’s known for it’s premier restaurants, international sports, and amazing nightlife. Celebrities often go out at upscale clubs such as LIV, Mynt, E11EVEN, Bâoli, and much more. On the weekends, there are many exciting pool parties to attend such as Joia Club, 1 Hotel Wave Club, STORY, and much more. The scene is picturesque with beautifully crafted cocktails and views of the glimmering sunset over the Florida Bay. All these amenities coupled with the warm weather year round is driving a large number of residents to move into South Florida. For many folks this move means being able to experience warm weather consistently and the ability to leave tax heavy states such as New York and California. The growth in South Florida real estate is bringing in a new stream of buyers, who are increasing the demand on the availability for housing.
Comments / 86