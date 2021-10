BAY CITY, MI - A local artist’s work has quite literally gone to the dogs. Nicole McKay of Bay City owns and operates her studio and art business called ‘AugiDog’ where she creates unique portraits that immortalize customers’ four-legged best friends. These portraits, which she calls ‘AugiDogs’, are done in a way that integrates abstract paintings with a photograph of the chosen pet. McKay asks customers to submit photos of their pet and then she works on working them into a digital piece that combines the abstract work with the pet. McKay noted that her work doesn’t just focus on dogs - she’s done portraits of cats, horses, and even a chicken so far.

