After seeing mouth-watering photos of Rashe’s food on Instagram, I finally tried it out for myself. Rashe’s Cuisine is a Jamaican restaurant known for its authentic comfort food, owned and operated by Rashe Malcolm. The restaurant has a small room and a window for customers to place their orders. There is no seating at the restaurant, so the food is all to-go. Most of the meals come with one meat entree and two sides for around $10 total.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO