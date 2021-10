Over the last few months, news on Kyrie Irving and his vaccination status have lit up the entire basketball world, as the NBA nears its October 19th tip-off. TV personalities such as Stephen A. Smith, along with former players like Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Oakley, and more, have been upfront with their criticisms on how Kyrie has handled the ongoing situation, as a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

