CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Man in stable condition following Homewood South shooting

By Patrick Varine
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DfmEs_0cTD74Wm00
Metro Creative

An early-morning shooting Saturday in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood sent a man to the hospital after he was shot in the leg multiple times, according to police.

Zone 5 officers were called to the 7000 block of Kelly Street just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, for a ShotSpotter alert.

They arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his right leg. Medics took him to a local hospital in stable condition, Pittsburgh Police spokeswoman Cara Cruz said.

Police did not have a description of the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Sudan PM, ministers detained in apparent military coup - sources

KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Soldiers arrested most of the members of Sudan's cabinet and a large number of pro-government party leaders on Monday in an apparent military coup, three political sources said, throwing a fragile transition towards democracy into disarray. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was detained and moved to...
WORLD
Reuters

Fauci says vaccines for kids between 5-11 likely available in November

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Vaccines for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 will likely be available in the first half of November, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday, predicting a timetable that could see many kids getting fully vaccinated before the end of the year.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homewood North, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pittsburgh Police#Shotspotter
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
8K+
Followers
861
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy