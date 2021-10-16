Man in stable condition following Homewood South shooting

Metro Creative

An early-morning shooting Saturday in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood sent a man to the hospital after he was shot in the leg multiple times, according to police.

Zone 5 officers were called to the 7000 block of Kelly Street just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, for a ShotSpotter alert.

They arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his right leg. Medics took him to a local hospital in stable condition, Pittsburgh Police spokeswoman Cara Cruz said.

Police did not have a description of the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.