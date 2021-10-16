Police searching for hit-and-run suspect who injured woman in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for a driver they say hit a woman with a vehicle and then drove away.

It happened on West Cesar Chavez near the North Lamar Boulevard bridge at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Austin Police Department says the driver hit the woman as she was walking in the street. Austin-Travis County EMS says she’s in the hospital with serious injuries.

Her condition is not yet known.

