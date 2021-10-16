CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Police searching for hit-and-run suspect who injured woman in downtown Austin

By Russell Falcon
KXAN
KXAN
 8 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for a driver they say hit a woman with a vehicle and then drove away.

It happened on West Cesar Chavez near the North Lamar Boulevard bridge at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Austin Police Department says the driver hit the woman as she was walking in the street. Austin-Travis County EMS says she’s in the hospital with serious injuries.

Her condition is not yet known.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

KXAN

Dept. of Justice: 2 men face potential life sentences connected with downtown Austin robbery

Lavante Carter, 19, and Deon Ross, 36, both pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by threats or violence in separate proceedings Oct. 19 and 21. Ross, who fired a weapon and hit a convenience store employee, also pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm during a violent crime. Carter's plea also included brandishing a firearm since he showed it to store employees, the DOJ said.
