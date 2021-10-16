CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Who You Got? Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em: UFC Fight Night 195

chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to the Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em, where this week we will try and make sense of the card they're calling...

The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Ruling In 49ers vs. Colts

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers were bailed out pretty good by an odd NFL rule on Sunday evening. The 49ers wide receiver muffed a punt by the Colts – understandable, given the nasty weather in San Francisco on Sunday night – and he and the ball ended up in the end zone.
NFL
chatsports.com

Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams added to UFC Fight Night in November

A fight between two of the most violent finishers in the welterweight division has been added to a UFC Fight Night in November. Marcel Dorff of MMA DNA has reported that Baeza and Williams have signed on to fight on Nov. 13 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. MMA Masters, the gym Baeza fights out of, confirmed the news on its Instagram stories.
UFC
Yardbarker

Mike Tyson gives Humble Response to Deontay Wilder Claiming he could KO Him in His Prime

The former Heavyweight Champions Mike Tyson has responded to Deontay Wilder claiming that he would knock out Mike Tyson when he was in his prime. Deontay Wilder got knocked out by the Gypsy King in the early hours of Sunday morning UK time in Las Vegas. It was a cracking fight, but Tyson Fury showed his class and really does look like one of the best Heavyweights of all time.
COMBAT SPORTS
Sherdog

Fight Facts: UFC Fight Night 194

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Fight Facts is a breakdown of all of the interesting information and Octagon oddities on every card, with some puns, references and portmanteaus to keep things fun. These deep stat dives delve into the numbers, providing historical context and telling the stories behind those numbers.
UFC
uticaphoenix.net

UFC Fight Night: Can Mackenzie Dern continue on path toward

When Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Mackenzie Dern made her full transition into mixed martial arts in 2016, the sheer potential of it was intoxicating. Granted, so many things need to go right for any prospect to fully realize his or her potential, but in the case of Dern, her submission grappling is at such a high level, it’s the kind of trump card that can turn a prospect into a contender into a champion.
UFC
Sherdog

Stand and Deliver: UFC Fight Night 195

Every fight matters, but some matter just a little more. In some ways, a win is a win and a loss is a loss. The difference between any two fights lies in the stakes. Think of a fighter on a losing streak who knows he or she is likely fighting for their job; or conversely, any title fight in a top regional organization, where the participants know they are almost certainly being scouted by MMA’s big leagues. At other times, a fight feels especially important for reasons that are harder to quantify, but no less real. Whether it’s the symbolic burden of being a pioneer in MMA from one’s country, or the simple added spice of two fighters who really hate one another’s guts, that fight means just a little more.
UFC

