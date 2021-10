Colby Covington says Kamaru Usman was given two options ahead of their fight at UFC 268: either accept the rematch or be stripped of the welterweight championship. Usman and Covington were involved in a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate almost two years ago at UFC 245, where ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ stopped ‘Chaos’ via fifth-round technical knockout. Covington was enraged by how referee Marc Goddard dealt with the stoppage, believed it was premature and said he was “robbed” of a fair fight. He also alleged that Goddard was biased against him and cited two incidents — a low blow and an eye poke — during the fight that were supposedly mishandled to favor Usman.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO