CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts' T.Y. Hilton has chance to make debut vs. Texans in Week 6

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3t73_0cTD6G4S00

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has a chance to make his season debut on Sunday against the Houston Texans, which means he would have to be activated off the injured reserve list.

Returning to practice this week for the first time since suffering a neck injury during the preseason, it isn’t clear if Hilton is conditioned enough to play a full game yet.

Head coach Frank Reich told the media Friday that’s what it will come down to in the decision to activate him (or wait another week).

“T.Y. (Hilton), [Friday] was really his first full practice. Obviously, because we had the walk-thru on Wednesday and we had a jog-thru on Thursday. So, today was his first practice,” Reich said. “I thought he looked good. He was into it all week. I think we need to see how he comes out of this practice, and we’ll probably make that decision [Saturday].”

Hilton’s neck injury included a disc that essentially struck a nerve. He didn’t have feeling on the left side of his body. It got to the point where he seriously contemplated retirement and even sought counsel in his best friend and former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

It’s going to be hard for Hilton to be activated after just now returning to practice. Though there might not be any pain, getting back into playing shape will take more than just one practice.

“Considering his experience, his competitiveness and just who he is, his leadership – if there is anyone who can do it, it’s him,” Reich said of Hilton.

The Colts’ passing offense has been making some strides and has been working through second-year wideout Michael Pittman Jr., who has shown a lot of promise taking over the unit.

It isn’t clear if Hilton will be activated on Saturday for the game, but it should happen within the next week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Ruling In 49ers vs. Colts

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers were bailed out pretty good by an odd NFL rule on Sunday evening. The 49ers wide receiver muffed a punt by the Colts – understandable, given the nasty weather in San Francisco on Sunday night – and he and the ball ended up in the end zone.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Texans: Inactive players in Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) and Houston Texans (1-4) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The Colts ruled out five players on the final injury report and had one listed as questionable. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was placed on the injured reserve list on Saturday so he won’t show up on the inactive list.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts’ Snap Counts, Week 6 vs. Texans

After a painful loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Monday night, the Indianapolis Colts earned their second win of the season by dominating the Houston Texans 31-3 Sunday afternoon. The team’s snap counts help to partially tell the story of how Indy was able to earn a much-needed win against...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Andrew Luck
Yardbarker

Colts vs. Texans | Week 6 | Crunching Numbers

The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) got a huge win in front of their home crowd on Sunday, prevailing 31-3 over the Houston Texans (1-5). With a 28-point win, you can imagine there were plenty of standout individual performances wrapped up inside the overall team outcome. Let's dig into some of the...
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

Daily Notebook: What T.Y. Hilton's Return To Practice Means To Colts

T.Y. Hilton was back at practice on Wednesday for the first time since late August, and the veteran wide receiver's return to the grass was a welcome boost to kick off preparations for the Houston Texans on Sunday. "It's exciting for me, it's exciting for the whole team," quarterback Carson...
NFL
cbs4indy.com

Colts’ T.Y. Hilton might return in time for Texans, of course

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s Houston Texans week, so it’s also T.Y. Hilton week, right?. In NFL jargon, the Indianapolis Colts’ veteran wide receiver is “trending’’ in the right direction and might make his season debut Sunday when the Texans visit Lucas Oil Stadium. Hilton remains on the injured reserve list after...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts vs. 49ers Week 7 prediction, odds, pick and more

The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers will play in an inter-conference matchup on Sunday evening. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Colts-49ers prediction and pick. The Colts (2-4) and 49ers (2-3) will play on Sunday night, as both teams look to keep pace in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Colts#American Football
chatsports.com

Colts Injury Report, Week 6: WR T.Y. Hilton Active; DE Kemoko Turay, T Braden Smith Among Those Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts released their inactive players list ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans. Among those inactive are quarterback Jacob Eason, tackle Braden Smith, safety Andrew Sendejo, wide receiver Mike Strachan, defensive end Kemoko Turay, defensive tackle Chris Williams, and running back Jordan Wilkins. In place of Turay,...
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts 'cautiously optimistic' T.Y. Hilton will be back in lineup against Texans

INDIANAPOLIS — T.Y. Hilton still has a chance to be in the Colts lineup Sunday against the Houston Texans. Hilton, who underwent surgery to repair a disc that was blocking a nerve in his neck, has missed the first five games of the season, and he was only designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

T.Y. Hilton Start/Sit Week 6: Fantasy outlook for Colts WR coming off IR

Making his long-awaited debut, Indianapolis Colts longtime veteran T.Y. Hilton has been activated and will suit up in Week 6 against the Houston Texans. As fantasy football managers make their last-minute adjustments, could Hilton be a sneaky addition to fantasy lineups this week in a matchup against the Texans?. T.Y....
NFL
chatsports.com

Week 6: Colts vs. Texans, Open Thread

The 1-4 Houston Texans and 1-4 Indianapolis Colts face off in a divisional matchup, as both teams are looking to earn their second win of the season. Colts’ quarterback Carson Wentz and rookie quarterback Davis Mills meet for the first time as members of each opposing team. While Indy started out red-hot against a tough Baltimore team last Monday, special teams mistakes and late-game struggles on defense ultimately cost them the game in overtime.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
baltimorenews.net

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 6

As the Colts take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 6? JJ Stankevitz. (Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.) QB Carson Wentz. » FanDuel Week 6 Position Rank: QB18. » Texans vs. QBs: 19th (20.1...
NFL
houstontexans.com

Postgame Notes | Texans vs. Colts, Week 6

Converted 9-of-17 (53 pct.) third down tries on offense, marking the third game this season with a third-down rate of 50 percent or greater. Finished the game with a 34:33 to 25:27 time of possession advantage, the team's second-highest mark of the season. SCORING PLAYS:. 2nd Quarter – K Ka'imi...
NFL
Stampede Blue

Week 6 Highlights- Colts vs. Texans

In their second win of the season the Indianapolis Colts put together a 28 point win over a divisional opponent in the Houston Texans. Wins are always fun to watch but four score wins make for a fun and relaxing afternoon of Colts football. Let’s take a look at some of the best plays of the day.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. 49ers: NFL experts make Week 7 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) are preparing for their second prime-time game of the season when they visit the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night. Now as 4.5-point underdogs on the road, the Colts will be looking to put consecutive victories together for the first time this season even if they have to do so without a number of impact players.
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Colts, T.Y. Hilton Restructure Contract to Create Cap Space

The 31-year-old signed a one-year, $8M deal this offseason with the Colts to potentially end his career where it started. According to Over the Cap, the Colts had just over $1 million in cap space before this move, which is rare for them because they usually have among the most cap space in the league. However, 2021 contracts are weighing heavily on the books currently.
NFL
National football post

Colts’ G Quenton Nelson likely for 49ers; WR T.Y. Hilton iffy

Indianapolis Colts star left guard Quenton Nelson got through the week without a setback and is expected to be activated off injured reserve to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. Nelson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has missed the past three games due to a high-ankle sprain.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy