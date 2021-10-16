CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Here comes the anti-vaccine requirement solidarity movement

By Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Workers of the world! Listen up. Half of Chicago's rank-and-file cops could be off the street. Their union doesn't want to be required to disclose their vaccine status. Also, 120 cops in San Francisco refused to comply with that city's vaccine mandate. Thousands are protesting in Italy...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1007

Brantley Cooley
8d ago

If you want to get technical, the Fourteenth Amendment States you cannot be discriminated against for any reason. All this mandate is doing is discriminating against anyone who doesn't want this one vaccine.

Reply(103)
379
guest
8d ago

I have had the covid and I have the antibodies in from what they tell me it could last nine months it could last a lifetime they don't even know never felt better in my life and I'm 68 years old. this is going to be exposed for the lie that it is soon don't give up stand up against tyranny of any kind we're Americans

Reply(67)
207
John Doe
8d ago

The left doesn't realize most people opposing this vaccine don't oppose all vaccines. I think they lack the comprehension to.

Reply(116)
246
Related
CNN

5 things to watch for CNN's Biden town hall in Baltimore

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Thursday is expected to face questions about his legislative agenda and his handling of key issues during his first year in office when he participates in a CNN town hall in Baltimore. The event will be moderated by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and will...
BALTIMORE, MD
CNN

Italian flight attendants strip off to protest working conditions

(CNN) — Italy's new national airline, ITA Airways, took to the skies last week, but all is not well on the ground of Italian aviation. Former Alitalia flight attendants protested this week against job losses and pay cuts in a particularly Italian way -- by taking their clothes off. At...
ADVOCACY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden says cops, first responders should be fired for refusing COVID vaccine

President Joe Biden said police officers and first responders should be fired from their jobs for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccines. During a town hall discussion with CNN on Thursday night, host Anderson Cooper said that as many as one in three police officers and first responders in major cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and Baltimore are refusing to comply with their city’s vaccine mandates. Asked whether those first responders should be mandated to get the vaccines and fired if they don’t, Biden replied, “yes and yes.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Who's required to show proof of vaccination?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. While waiting for the White House to review the rules on a federal vaccine mandate, some states and cities have taken vaccine requirements into their own hands. For instance, there's a new mandate that applies to all city workers in New York City and comes with a $500 bonus for getting vaccinated. Los Angeles approved its strictest COVID-19 vaccination mandate earlier this month, which will require people age 12 and older to be fully vaccinated before entering public indoor places, starting Nov. 4. Also in California, a judge ordered vaccine mandates for prison guards and staff. California Gov. Gavin Newsom says all students, elementary through high school, will be required to get the shot once it's fully approved for those age groups -- which could happen as early as November.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Tampa Bay Times

What do Florida businesses think about the GOP’s attack on vaccine mandates?

TALLAHASSEE — As Gov. Ron DeSantis calls legislators into special session next month, the quiet pushback of the powerful business industry is already being felt. Although the governor may have declared war on employer vaccine mandates, he has also carefully steered clear of any talk that he will ask legislators to outlaw the practice by private employers, as Texas lawmakers tried and failed to do this month when faced with business opposition in that state.
FLORIDA STATE
elizabethton.com

Anti-Vac movement is furthering the American divide

The numbers of COVID-19 transmissions appear to be coming down. At the same time the number of those receiving the vaccine are going up. And, that’s good news. Also, Ballad Health reports that the number of hospitalizations due to COVID are slowly declining. While the Tennessee Department of Health is...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Reich
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Sanjay Gupta
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Bernie Sanders
Vice

The Anti-Trafficking Movement Is Pivoting to Afghanistan

Dina Francesca Haynes was having a difficult time. A professor at New England Law Boston and an expert in international human rights law and human trafficking, she was trying to get her vulnerable clients out of Afghanistan in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal, a chaotic experience unlike anything in her two decades of working in post-conflict zones. One of her clients needed to get out immediately, she said, because she had been violently sexually assaulted. Haynes had been told that a private operator on the ground could bring her client to a safe house and, ultimately, to the Kabul airport.
ADVOCACY
The Stranger

Slog PM: Cops Lead Nationwide Anti-Vax Movement, Ferguson Successfully Defends Vaccine Mandate, FDA Panel Recommends J&J Booster

Councilmember Tammy Morales stumped for Nicole Thomas-Kennedy downtown this morning: After a bunch of right-wingers and civility trolls tried to get the city fired up over some inflammatory tweets, Morales highlighted the City Attorney’s primary role of defending Seattle’s progressive revenue streams and policies against constant corporate assault. TV reporters then did what TV reporters do (amplify the “concerns” of the safe and landed gentry, and then frame questions as if politicians create public policy based on extreme or outlier incidents). In answer to their questions, NTK argued that addressing root causes of petty crime would bring the city a better return on investment than jail, that jail doesn’t appear to deter people from stealing food and clothes because they keep going to jail and yet they keep being cold and hungry, and that people are not living in park encampments because of “Seattle’s progressive policies,” they’re living in parks because they don’t have homes.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Movement#Union Workers#Anti#Protest Riot
sunny95.com

Anti-vaccine bill could be dead

COLUMBUS – The Republican speaker of the Ohio House has once again put the brakes on a GOP bill restricting employers’ ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine. The announcement from Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) Wednesday afternoon suggests the bill has little chance of passing the House in...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Require vaccines for students

Our family wholeheartedly supports a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all eligible Portland Public Schools students and staff. The district already has a mandate for staff and is considering one for students ages 12 and up, which should be expanded to encompass younger age ranges as those vaccines win FDA approval. Arguments against a COVID vaccine mandate are based on politics and conspiracy theories, rather than common sense, science, logic and reason.
PORTLAND, OR
Dallas News

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids is coming; here are 6 things to know

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will likely be available for the nation’s 28 million children ages 5 to 11 by early November, with smaller needles and a dose that is about one-third of an adult’s dose. The White House said Wednesday that families will be able to get the shot at pediatricians’ offices, pharmacies and possibly schools. Here’s what to know about the children’s vaccine.
DALLAS, TX
culvercityobserver.com

Anti - Vaccine Mandate Rally

A UCLA anesthesiologist who is vocal about his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate was escorted out of his workplace on October 4th for attempting to enter the building unvaccinated. There are unconfirmed reports that he has since been placed on administrative leave. On Sunday Oct. 10th, Dr. Christopher B....
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

California students’ vaccine requirements: Letters

Re “Vaccine rules spur school walkouts” (Oct. 19):. Those who support the directive that children be vaccinated for COVID-19 to attend school justify their position by listing vaccines already required to attend school, vaccines available and administered to children under age 5. The California Education Code states that children who turn 5 by September 1 must be admitted to school. With the expected vaccine, in order to achieve full protection, a child would have to turn 5 roughly six weeks before the start of the school year. We now have conflicting rules. The other glaring difference is that for all intents and purposes, vaccines required for school are essentially “one and done.” It is being suggested that people will need to get yearly COVID-19 vaccines in the same way that they get flu shots.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News 8 WROC

Vaccine mandates create conflict with defiant workers

BATH, M.E. (AP) — Josh “Chevy” Chevalier is a third-generation shipbuilder who hasn’t missed a day of work during the pandemic in his job as a welder constructing Navy warships on the Maine coast. But he’s ready to walk away from his job because of an impending mandate from President Joe Biden thatfederal contractors and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

CNN

696K+
Followers
107K+
Post
565M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy