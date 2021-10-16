CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Need a base layer for chilly climates? Zerofit's new line promises total mobility.

By Averee Dovsek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATjep_0cTD6Am600
Zerofit/Photo by Rob Durston

Zerofit is a Japanese performance apparel brand that is expanding to the U.S. this winter. Zerofit prides itself in making high-quality base layers and accessories for a variety of outdoor sports and activities. This year will be the first year that Zerofit is available in North America just in time for the fall and winter seasons.

The golf swing can easily change in different climates. When it is warmer, the body has an easier time moving and going through the motions and mechanics of the golf swing. When temperatures decrease, the body can tense up and it can be difficult to complete your usual swing.

Some choose to not wear base layers because they can become tight and restricting. Zerofit’s Ultimate line allows for total mobility throughout your round with added heat for the upper and lower body. In addition to upper body garments, Zerofit also has its Ultimate Leggings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISeq1_0cTD6Am600
Zerofit Heatrub Ultimate available in mock or crew neck style- $90. (Zerofit)

The Boken Institute in Osaka, Japan, tested the heat retention of the Zerofit Ultimate Baselayer and it was proven to be five times warmer than leading competitors. The technology in the threads is activated by movement, or brushing up against skin to generate heat instantly.

If you need a garment to complement cooler, but not freezing, temperatures the Move baselayer features a 45% polypropylene construction on the inside of the base layer and a polyester shell to help control body temperature so that you do not overheat in your practice or round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31qny6_0cTD6Am600
Zerofit Heatrub Move Baselayer in Titanium- $76. (Zerofit)

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
backpacker.com

This Hardshell Will Keep You Dry No Matter How Nasty the Weather

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. The best gear is the kind that lasts. In 1,000-Mile Test, our reviewers return to favorite pieces of gear to see how they perform on the trail after multiple years and hundreds or thousands of miles. In 2015,...
APPAREL
gearjunkie.com

Running Shoes, Base Layers, and More Outdoor Gear Deals

This week, find great deals on Patagonia, Ibex, Under Armour, and more. Ibex F19 Woolies Tech Base Layer Bottoms — Men’s: $87 (24% Off) With snowstorms blanketing the West this week, it’s time to think about your winter layers. These merino base layers sit next to the skin and include some nylon and elastane for stretch and durability. The wool provides a soft feel, odor resistance, and moisture-wicking to keep you comfy — whatever this winter brings.
SHOPPING
RunnersWorld

The 9 Best Merino Wool Base Layers for Cold-Weather Runs

No runner’s wardrobe is complete without Merino for cold-weather runs. Utilized as a base or mid layer depending on weight and fit, Merino wool is a soft, natural fiber that can be worn comfortably next to skin or blended with other technical materials for added wicking and durability. The material functions much like it does on the sheep it’s sourced from: regulating temperature, pulling moisture away from the skin, and retaining warmth even when it’s wet. It’s also naturally odor-resistant, so there’s no need for a synthetic odor treatment to keep funk in check.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climates#Because They Can#Outdoor Sports#New Line#Japanese#The Boken Institute
PopSugar

Here's What Runners Should Look For When Shopping For Base Layers — Plus, 10 Top Picks

Cold weather is coming, but for runners, that doesn't mean you have to switch from trails to the treadmill. Running in the cold can be made easy and even comfortable, as long as you have the right layers. Layering keeps you warm while allowing flexibility throughout your run, especially if you heat up easily during cardio. Most experts recommend starting with a base layer, then adding additional layers as necessary — ideally ones you can remove if the weather (or your body temperature) changes mid-workout.
SHOPPING
PopSugar

Forever 21's New Line of Home Decor Is Trendy, Stylish, and Totally Affordable

In news you absolutely needed to know, Forever 21 came out with a new line of home decor, and it just might be more affordable than you imagined. HOME at Forever 21 is the brand's first-ever full home collection, and it's filled with items for every room in the house including the office, bedroom, bathroom, and more. With bright colors, stylish designs, and products fit for any space, the selection has everything home-dwellers need to turn their quarters into a personalized escape.
INTERIOR DESIGN
linuxfoundation.org

Print output based on line count

I have a req where the output should be printed only if the command result is more than 1 line. USER PID %CPU %MEM VSZ RSS TTY STAT START TIME COMMAND. root 6554 10.0 1 0.0 126 xx x S+ 04:44 0:00 grep --color=auto S. root 6554 10.0 1 0.0...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Hello Magazine

10 genius ways to keep your house warm without paying for heating

With energy prices soaring, and many households worrying about their usage, you are probably wondering if it's possible to make your home warmer without turning up the heating… Michael Reading at Housetastic has 10 cost-effective ways to heat your home without paying for more gas – and the tips are genius!
HOME & GARDEN
Footwear News

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Closing All of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Once again, some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving as the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend holiday customs. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, announced earlier this month that it will keep its locations closed on Nov. 25, or Thanksgiving Day, this year. Simon’s properties will reopen to the public on Black Friday. As of June 30, the company owned or held an interest in 202 shopping centers in the United States, consisting of 95 malls, 69 Premium Outlets, 14 Mills, six lifestyle centers, as well as 18 other retail properties across 37 states...
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Facing ‘Very, Very Large Problem’ Due to Record Crowds This Year

When you’re traversing through Yellowstone National Park, you see so many wonderful sights that it feels like you’re seeing a huge percentage of the park. In reality, unless you’ve got a lot of time and energy, you’re just scratching the surface. The majority of visitors prefer to stick to the roadways and sights alongside them, but that makes up just 5 percent of the park.
TRAVEL
ringsidenews.com

WWE Adds Another City Name To Banned Words List

WWE has a list of banned words that they don’t want spoken on their programming. It seems that another city name found its way onto their list. In case you need a refresher, the latest list of banned words includes: “Blood, choke, belt, strap, diva, head shot, trauma, kayfabe, Mofos, house show, DQ, The Anti-Diva, spinal injuries, victim, violence, violent, wrestling, wrestlers, WWF, wifebeater, curb stomp, phrases including the word ‘push’ and ‘being over,’ babyface, heel, job, jobber, card, strangle, kill and murder.” Interestingly enough, Goldberg used “kill” in his promos directed at Bobby Lashley throughout their entire Crown Jewel program.
WWE
wrtv.com

Your old ceramic Christmas tree could be worth hundreds of dollars

If you remember celebrating Christmas in the glorious 1970s, you probably remember ceramic Christmas trees. These small, decorative figures were a common sight on many people’s mantles, and it just didn’t feel like the holidays until your family’s own ceramic Christmas tree made its annual appearance. And now, like old VHS tapes before them, ceramic Christmas trees have become a coveted item of the nostalgia market, making them hot-ticket items on resale sites like eBay.
SHOPPING
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy