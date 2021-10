CHICAGO (CBS) — Someone you know is affected by breast cancer. You statistically can’t avoid it. 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with the disease in her lifetime. A suburban survivor wants to build compassion and understanding of the breast cancer battle being waged by your friend, neighbor, or co-worker so she took photos throughout her own fight. CBS 2 made a choice to show you her very raw images without any editing. That includes pictures of her double mastectomy. Lauren Victory shares this powerful story of powerful pictures. Stitch by stitch, Sam Oester fixes an Elsa costume she wears to comfort sick children. Her Elmhurst...

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO