CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Austrian chancellor says government coalition can still work together

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118HO3_0cTD65Ri00

ZURICH, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Newly installed Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said the country's ruling coalition is on "thin ice" but could still work together after his predecessor Sebastian Kurz quit last week.

Kurz stepped down a week ago at the behest of his junior coalition partner, the Greens, after prosecutors placed him and nine others under investigation on suspicion of breach of trust, corruption and bribery.

Schallenberg, also a member of Kurz's conservative OVP party, launched a media blitz over the weekend, giving interviews to 13 newspapers and saying he wanted to repair the shattered trust between the OVP and the Greens and to continue to govern until the next general election, due by 2024.

Kurz, who denies wrongdoing, remains leader of his conservative OVP party and is now also its top lawmaker in parliament. Opponents have said he will continue to control policy from those positions.

"In the long term, the cooperation (in the coalition) will only work if we rebuild basic trust," Schallenberg told Der Standard and Kleine Zeitung. "It has to be assumed that everything will not go smoothly, that there will be other voices as well.

"But if the main players agree, it can work out. We have a substantial government program. We are all on thin ice. This must be clear to all of us."

The former foreign secretary, who was sworn in as chancellor on Monday, proposed a private get-together for the entire government, where he would "act as a mediator to get into calmer waters," he told Salzburger Nachrichten.

Still there remained "wounds" between the OVP and the Greens, he told Kronen Zeitung, and rebuilding trust would not happen overnight.

Schallenberg said there was no agreement "whatsoever" with Kurz to stand aside after the inquiry is completed.

"I will hold this office until the next election to the National Council," Schallenberg told Wiener Zeitung.

Asked who would have the last word on policy, himself or Kurz, Schallenberg said he had been sworn in as chancellor and would carry out its duties.

Still, Schallenberg said he believed Kurz would be the party's main candidate at the next election.

"I assume so," Schallenberg told Wiener Zeitung. "I came to the chancellery in an emergency. My goal is to bring stability back."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Austrians Turn on Ex-Chancellor's Party After Corruption Claims

ZURICH (Reuters) - Austrians have turned on the conservative Austrian People's Party (OVP), the senior partner in their coalition government, after party leader Sebastian Kurz quit as chancellor over corruption allegations, according to a poll published on Sunday. Support for the conservative OVP has crashed from 34% to 26% in...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Austrian Ex-Chancellor Kurz Sworn in as Member of Parliament

BERLIN (AP) — Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was sworn in Thursday as a member of parliament after resigning last week amid corruption allegations, local news agency APA reported. Kurz, 35, is also keeping his role as party leader and became the head of its parliamentary group, keeping him at...
EUROPE
wgnradio.com

Austrian president demands that government restore trust

Austria’s president on Sunday welcomed Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s resignation and demanded that the country’s politicians work hard to restore voters’ trust after a several-day drama that brought the government to the brink of collapse. President Alexander Van der Bellen said he will swear in Alexander Schallenberg, currently Austria’s foreign minister,...
POLITICS
Idaho8.com

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigns amid corruption scandal

Austrian leader Sebastian Kurz said he was stepping down from his office Saturday evening, days after his office was raided by Austrian prosecutors investigating him and close team members on suspicion of bribery and breach of trust. Kurz, speaking in a televised address on Austrian television said, “I want to...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Kurz
abc17news.com

Austrian chancellor threatens lockdown for unvaccinated

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s chancellor has warned that unvaccinated people could face new lockdown restrictions if coronavirus case numbers continue to rise. The news came after a meeting Friday evening between Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and state-level leaders to discuss their plans to respond to rapidly increasing case numbers. Schallenberg said that entry into businesses such as restaurants and hotels will be limited to those who are vaccinated or recovered from the virus if the number of COVID-19 patients in Austria’s intensive care units reaches 500. The government plans to impose lockdown restrictions on unvaccinated people if the number of ICU patients reaches 600. That represents one-third of the country’s total ICU capacity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Govern#Austrian#Zurich#Greens#Ovp#The National Council
The Independent

Christopher Steele: Russian leaders believe they are ‘at war’ with UK, says former British spy

Top members of Russia’s government see themselves as being “at war” with the UK, according to the former British spy who compiled the dossier on Donald Trump ahead of his election as US president.Christopher Steele claimed “serious people” in Moscow regarded themselves as engaged in hostilities with Britain.In a wide-ranging interview with Sky News, the ex-MI6 agent also claimed his wife had lost her job at the Foreign Office because of the fallout over his Trump research, and described his abrupt own rise to fame as “nauseating”.Speaking about what he said was the threat to Britain from Russia, Mr Steele...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Russians now must travel to Warsaw for US immigrant visas

Russians hoping to apply for an immigrant visa to the United States are now required to travel to the US Embassy in Warsaw, the State Department confirmed Sunday, while blaming restrictions imposed by Moscow. That development came amid unresolved US-Russian tensions, and tit-for-tat expulsions that earlier led Moscow to limit the number of US diplomatic staff in Russia. The US visa move, in effect since October 12, prompted a heated rejoinder from Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. American diplomats, she wrote on the Telegram platform, had long been "destroying" the consular services system in Russia, turning what should be a routine, technical procedure "into a real hell."
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Finland's leader: Turkey decision on envoys 'regrettable'

Finland s leader said Sunday that the Turkish president’s decision to order that 10 foreign ambassadors, including the Nordic country's envoy, be declared persona non grata after calling for the release of a jailed philanthropist and human rights activist was a “regrettable situation.”Prime Minister Sanna Marin told public broadcaster YLE that “this is a tough reaction” from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who announced the move on Saturday. A declaration of persona non grata against a diplomat usually means that the individual is banned from remaining in their host country. The diplomats were summoned to Turkey s foreign...
POLITICS
AFP

US should have pushed ex-Afghan president Ghani harder: Khalilzad

The United States did not put enough pressure on former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani to share power with the Taliban, Zalmay Khalilzad, who recently resigned as US envoy to Afghanistan, said in an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS. The Afghan-born Khalilzad, speaking for the first time since his resignation was announced on October 18, also expressed reservations about the decision by the Biden administration to lift conditions on the withdrawal deal he had negotiated with the Islamist insurgents during the administration of President Donald Trump. The agreement signed on February 29, 2020 between Washington and the Taliban -- which excluded Ghani's government in Kabul -- paved the way for the US to end its longest war. But it was "a conditions-based package" that included negotiations between the insurgents and Kabul, as well as a permanent, comprehensive cease-fire, Khalilzad said.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Washington Examiner

The US must expel Turkey's ambassador

Secretary of State Antony Blinken should declare Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic persona non grata. That action is necessary following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's directive to declare U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield persona non grata. Erdogan took that action Saturday after a joint human rights statement by various Western nations. That statement on Monday called for the release of Osman Kavala. A civil society activist, Kavala has been imprisoned since 2017. But while Erdogan's government accuses Kavala of being a criminal extremist, his actual sin is activism against authoritarianism. Kavala was first tried as an instigator of criminal conduct during the summer 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul. Although he was tried twice, Kavala was acquitted both times. This has upset Erdogan, who has used his politicization of the courts to keep Kavala imprisoned.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Germany to increase controls as far-right activists target Polish border

Germany's interior minister on Sunday said the country would increase controls on the border with Poland, as police broke up an armed group of far-right activists trying to prevent migrants from entering. Horst Seehofer told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that 800 police had already been deployed on the German-Polish border to help deal with a recent increase in migrants crossing into Germany from Belarus. "If necessary, I am ready to reinforce this even more," he added. Police on Sunday broke up around 50 activists from the radical far-right group "The Third Way" (Der III. Weg), which had called for its members to gather to take action against migrants seeking to cross the border from Poland.
POLITICS
KTLA

Don’t send migrants back to ‘inhumane’ camps and Libya, pope says

Pope Francis on Sunday made an impassioned plea to end the practice of returning migrants rescued at sea to Libya and other unsafe countries where they suffer “inhumane violence.” Francis also waded into a highly contentious political debate in Europe, calling on the international community to find concrete ways to manage the “migratory flows” in […]
IMMIGRATION
raventribune.com

Ukraine joins alliance: Russia threatens NATO with consequences

Russia threatens repercussions if Ukraine joins NATO Federal Defense Minister Gromb-Karenbauer spoke in support of the crackdown on Moscow. Russia threatens NATO with repercussions if the military alliance takes further action to persuade Ukraine. Undersecretary of State Andrzej Rudenko responded with threatening statements from US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin. But Rudenko opened up about how Russia would react.
POLITICS
AFP

Julian Assange: WikiLeaks' controversial founder

The legal controversies surrounding WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange are now in their second decade and the divisions between his supporters and critics remain as intractable as ever. Assange launched WikiLeaks in 2006 with a group of like-minded activists and IT experts.
UNITED NATIONS
AFP

US to begin UK appeal against Assange extradition block

The United States government will on Wednesday begin an appeal to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face trial for publishing military secrets, after a British judge blocked a request earlier this year. Washington said after the decision in January that it was "extremely disappointed" by District Judge Vanessa Baraitser's decision, which was made on the grounds of Assange being a suicide risk. It is seeking to overturn that ruling at a two-day hearing from Wednesday, having argued during its request for an appeal that the judge "didn't appreciate the weight" of expert evidence that said he was not at risk of taking his own life. Instead, it claimed the judge was "misled" by relying on evidence presented by Assange's psychiatric expert Michael Kopelman.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

207K+
Followers
227K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy