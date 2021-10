Another day. Another Links. Let’s get it. The Falcons could use some good news coming out of the bye. They got it. With the Julio Jones trade, the Falcons were desperately short on talent at wide receiver. It was a group that could not deal with any injuries. Then Russell Gage was injured and Calvin Ridley had a last minute personal reason to miss the London game. The Falcons won but not every team will be the Jets.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO