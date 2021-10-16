CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help! My Ex Is Insisting on an Embarrassing Name for Our Child Out of “Tradition.”

By Jenée Desmond-Harris
Slate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I am pregnant and 30. My ex is 36. It was a long-term but causal relationship. My ex and I agreed to be civil and co-parent, but have been stuck on this one issue. We are having a girl, and...

slate.com

Comments / 33

Theresa Michael
8d ago

She has no obligation to please everyone. She can name her child anything she wants and if baby daddy family gets butt hurt about it, that's their problem. It's commendable that she wants to keep the peace, even going so far as to include the offending name, but it's her choice. Hopefully, the paternal family will let it go and behave as mature adults.

Reply(7)
15
Judy Chun
8d ago

Your choice. Name her what you want. Judging by your questions, he may not even show up to coparent. You probably should get a lawyer to protect yourself and your daughter.

Reply(1)
13
Kathy Ventura
8d ago

My husband wanted to name our son after his father who died 3 weeks before the birth and I said absolutely not because my father was dead also and I wanted our son to have his own name. He kept bringing it up but I told him I was the one signing the birth certificate. His family wasn’t happy but I didn’t care I felt it was important to give him his own identity so name her what you want she’ll thank you later

Reply
9
