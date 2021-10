During the off season, I was glad we had picked Sewell over Fields. I figured if we finished this offensive line, then the quarterback we put behind it would do better. No matter whom it was. I hoped for it to be Jared and with his storyline from the Rams: the offensive line troubles his last two years and Sean McVay. So the move, and the picks, lined up close enough that I didn’t sweat it. With Goff’s restructure, I knew we had him for at least two years and we couldn’t have survived without that $15 million.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO