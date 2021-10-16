CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilherme Feitosa earns ACC Player of the Week honors

By Mike Wilson
cardiachill.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pitt men’s soccer team upset No. 3 Duke 3-2 at Ambrose Urbanic Field last Saturday, and it was able to do so thanks to Pitt midfielder Guilherme Feitosa. The freshman star out of Brazil set up all three of Pitt’s goals in the game, and prior to that, he scored...

