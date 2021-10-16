Guilherme Feitosa earns ACC Player of the Week honors

SIU quarterback Nic Baker and punter Jack Colquhoun both earned Missouri Valley Football Conference Player of the Week honors after their performance on Saturday. Baker earned the Offensive Player of the Week honor, helping to rally the Dawgs back from a 20 point deficit to a 42-41 overtime victory over #2 South Dakota State. Baker completed 28 of 45 passes for 359 yards, 4 touchdowns and no interceptions. Baker also rushed 12 times for 43 yards. He led a game-tying 70-yard TD drive late in the fourth quarter that included conversions on 4th-and-6 (ran for 8 yards) and 4th-and-11 (passed for 18 yards). SIU’s fourth all-time leading receiver Landon Lenoir was his favorite target, catching a career-high 10 passes for 147 yards and two TDs. His one-handed catch in the front corner of the end zone of a 19-yard pass from Baker tied the game with 34 seconds remaining and sent it to overtime, where the Salukis prevailed.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO