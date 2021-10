Following the 2021 season, the Rockies had three key players set to enter free agency unless the team could find a way to sign them to an extension. Trevor Story’s status is still up the air but it is likely he will reject the qualifying offer from the team. Bill Schmidt also quickly signed C.J. Cron to a two-year deal to continue playing first base. The fate of Jon Gray is still shrouded in mystery, however, as little to no movement has been made on reaching an extension despite both parties expressing interest in July.

MLB ・ 20 HOURS AGO