Bundesliga Match Thread: Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz

Borussia Dortmund have set their sights on Sebastien Haller as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland should the latter leave the Westfalenstadion in the summer of 2022. In the advent of so much attention surrounding Borussia Dortmund front-man Erling Haaland, reports have surfaced linking AFC Ajax’s Sebastien Haller as a potential replacement. This is being reported by SportBILD, and the rumor comes shortly after Dortmund’s links to RB Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi were solidified, with the Ruhr club allegedly leading the pack chasing the young German international.
