NFL

4 must watch games in NFL Week 6

By James Dator
SB Nation
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour pivotal games shape Week 6 in the NFL and will either let us know who’s poised to make a run into the playoffs, and who might see their postseason dreams evaporate already. If you’re struggling to pick your viewing schedule this weekend we’ve got you covered. Vikings vs....

The Spun

Browns Make Big Announcement About Star WR Jarvis Landry

Help could be on the way for the Cleveland Browns‘ offense very soon. On Friday, the team made an important announcement regarding veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Landry, who has missed the last three games due to a knee injury, has been designated for return from injured reserve. This means he’ll be allowed to practice with the team this Friday afternoon.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Games Today TV Schedule: Week 5 Sunday games

It’s now Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season as the first quarter comes to an end. There are 13 NFL games today, featuring four divisional matchups. Let’s look at all the information you need for where and when you can watch all of these Week 5 NFL football games today.
NFL
Houston Press

NFL Week 6: Texans-Colts — Four Things To Watch For

Five weeks into the 2021 NFL season, if someone had told you there would be two 1-4 teams in the AFC South, you would have thought that person was perfectly sane. Is the same person told you one of those teams was the Houston Texans, that would have checked out. However, it falls apart from there. The guess on the other 1-4 team would most certainly have been Jacksonville, yet somehow they're even worse than 1-4, at 0-5. Instead, the Texans' 1-4 divisional counterpart are the Indianapolis Colts, who have been buried under a sea of crazy injuries, and some predictably mediocre play from the newly acquired Carson Wentz at quarterback. The Colts are a flat out weird team. Their head coach and general manager are widely revered around the league as the quintessential "guys who are good at their jobs," and yet through 53 games that combo is a quite average 29-24.
NFL
Yardbarker

Forecasting the outcome of every NFL Week 6 game

Last week: 14-2, a great week for a great weekend of football. The season forecast is now 54-26. The bye weeks begin this week. Make sure you monitor your fantasy lineups and pay closer attention on the survival pools … if you’re still somehow alive. Thursday Night. - Tampa Bay...
NFL
Washington Post

What to watch in NFL Week 6: Young quarterbacks duel in Baltimore and Cleveland

After five weeks of the NFL season, this much is clear: Do not sleep on the fourth quarter of games. Nineteen games have been decided by a score in the final minute of regulation or overtime, the most through the first five weeks in NFL history. There have been 21 games decided by three points or fewer, and at least one game has gone to overtime each week.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: As long as Ravens have QB Lamar Jackson, they’ll always have a chance to win | COMMENTARY

After five games, it’s hard to tell how good the Ravens might be. Their defense is a mess largely because of poor tackling. It’s hit or miss with the offense, especially up front, because they have struggled in both pass protection and run blocking. But here is the one constant about the 2021 Ravens: As long as quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the field, they have a chance to win. Regardless of ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Why Marlon Humphrey vs. Ja’Marr Chase could shape the Ravens vs. Bengals rivalry

On the night the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Ja’Marr Chase, Marlon Humphrey thought back to college. “More LSU in the division,” the star Ravens cornerback and proud Alabama product tweeted in April. The Crimson Tide were reigning national champions, but 2019 had been tough for Humphrey. He’d had to watch the Tigers win a regular-season shootout in Tuscaloosa, then roll to a College Football ...
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Just Ended Joe Buck’s Entire Career, Makes Hilarious Cheap Shot

Largely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Former NFL All-Pro Peyton Manning is also a pretty funny guy. Peyton Manning went into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this after a prolific professional football career. The “Sheriff” played 18 seasons in the NFL. Most of those seasons came with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he would win a Super Bowl with. In the latter stages of his career, Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos, with who he is also won a Super Bowl. Manning holds numerous NFL passing records accumulated through his nearly two decades in the league.
NFL

