4 must watch games in NFL Week 6

Five weeks into the 2021 NFL season, if someone had told you there would be two 1-4 teams in the AFC South, you would have thought that person was perfectly sane. Is the same person told you one of those teams was the Houston Texans, that would have checked out. However, it falls apart from there. The guess on the other 1-4 team would most certainly have been Jacksonville, yet somehow they're even worse than 1-4, at 0-5. Instead, the Texans' 1-4 divisional counterpart are the Indianapolis Colts, who have been buried under a sea of crazy injuries, and some predictably mediocre play from the newly acquired Carson Wentz at quarterback. The Colts are a flat out weird team. Their head coach and general manager are widely revered around the league as the quintessential "guys who are good at their jobs," and yet through 53 games that combo is a quite average 29-24.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO