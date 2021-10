Park City High School’s girls water polo team was so small that it played with just one player on the bench most of the season. It didn’t matter. The Miners stormed through their schedule without dropping a single game before capturing the region title. Armed with an excellent offense and senior goalkeeper Eva Stein in the cage, Park City then cruised through the playoffs, which took place on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, and captured the state title. The boys team, which also won its region championship, nearly made it a sweep for Park City but lost in the finals to Skyline.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO