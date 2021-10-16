CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Wild Sage Mountain Guides gets women into the Uintas for backpacking trips

By Scott Iwasaki
Park Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSki patrollers Devin Wilkinson, Kate Foley and Marla Gutmann love the outdoors, and noticed a low number of women taking advantage of the surrounding Uinta Mountains. So, they decided to band together last year and create Wild Sage Mountain Guides, with the goal of empowering women in the wilderness through two-...

