CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

12 Disney Halloween costume ideas for couples and duos

By Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xljdL_0cTD4NJx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F9i9W_0cTD4NJx00
There are ways to make even the most popular Disney costumes unique.

Jenn

  • There are countless Disney characters to dress as for Halloween.
  • There are also plenty of options for couples or duos who want to celebrate together.
  • You could be Lilo and Stitch, Phineas and Ferb, Chip and Dale, and more.
If you're a fan of Disney's early films, consider dressing as the canines from "Lady and the Tramp."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yf08x_0cTD4NJx00
You can make "Lady and the Tramp" costumes with clothes you already own.

Christina

Christina, who goes by @brunette_of_vantes on Instagram, created a look from the movie's famous spaghetti scene a few years back.

To do the same, simply have one person dress in a brown outfit, and another wear gray. Then add ears, dark makeup to create dog noses, and a DIY table with fake pasta as a prop.

Or you can be the famous Chip and Dale chipmunks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQ7jU_0cTD4NJx00
You'll only need two people to dress as Chip and Dale for Halloween.

Dolly

This look is best if you want to make your costume by hand. Simply sew or paint black and white stripes on a brown dress or shirt, and add either a face mask or makeup to mirror the character's expressions.

Dolly, a Disney fan who recently dressed as one of the characters with a friend, can provide the ultimate inspiration for your costume. You can find her on Instagram under the name @thedolly.llama .

Barbie and Ken from "Toy Story 3" make for the perfect couples costume.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCnmE_0cTD4NJx00
You're sure to relive your childhood through this costume.

Brianna Janelle

Brianna — @disneywithbree on Instagram — and her husband dressed as the cartoon characters for Halloween in 2018, and the costume is still a fan-favorite today.

To channel Barbie, you'll need a metallic blue jumpsuit, pink belt, sneakers, leg warmers, and a bright scrunchie. For Ken's look, wear a leopard-print shirt, blue shorts, and a matching ascot.

As do Woody and Bo Peep.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cq14h_0cTD4NJx00
"Toy Story" characters are some of the most recognizable in the Disney universe.

Jana

Luckily, both of the cartoon characters wear outfits that are pretty easy to re-create — just follow the lead of Disney fans David and Jana, also known as @janajedlicka online.

You can buy your Woody costume from a store like Spirit Halloween , or you can pair a yellow top with blue jeans, a cow-print vest, and brown boots. For Bo Peep, you'll need to wear an all-blue outfit, pink bows, and a long cape.

If you want to be Snow White for Halloween, someone else could be a dwarf or the film's poison apple.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWgl8_0cTD4NJx00
There are ways to make even the most popular Disney costumes unique.

Jenn

Influencer Jenn, known as @pbandjellyjenn online, made both ideas work. She wore Snow White's classic dress and bow headband, while her husband wore a cape-style top that resembled the movie's poison apple.

If you have any little ones in your family, you could also dress them as the film's beloved seven dwarfs, like Dopey.

Don't forget to look at Disney's theme parks for costume inspiration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0231Pb_0cTD4NJx00
Disney's theme-park costumes are often colorful and festive.

Brittany K.

Classic Disney characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse are often dressed in costumes to celebrate Halloween at Disney theme parks. Their looks are so cute that some fans, like Brittany K. of @junglebrittany , wore one of the outfits for Halloween in 2019.

You can do the same by either sewing and crafting a costume, or finding similar pieces to put together a DIY look.

You might also want to check out Disney's '90s films for costume ideas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m7oKm_0cTD4NJx00
Looks from "A Goofy Movie" are arguably some of the easiest to re-create.

Vae

Disney fan @vaeshawn did just that when he and a friend dressed as Max and Roxanne from "A Goofy Movie."

You can make the same costumes with clothes that are likely already in your wardrobe. For Max's look, you'll need jeans, a black long-sleeve top underneath an orange T-shirt, DIY ears, and makeup to re-create the character's nose.

Roxanne's look requires jeans, a blue top, similar makeup, and vibrant orange hair.

If you're dressing up with your pet on Halloween, Lilo and Stitch are the perfect characters to be.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e8gPl_0cTD4NJx00
"Lilo and Stitch" costumes can be both fun and practical.

Kayla

This Halloween, @kayla.dawn21 and her 7-month-old English labrador Aria dressed as the Hawaiian cartoon characters.

Stitch suits for dogs can be found online through retailers like ShopDisney , while Lilo's outfit can be handmade with a red dress and a white leaf stamp.

There's inspiration to be found within Disney's Halloween movies, like "Hocus Pocus.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbH44_0cTD4NJx00
You could also turn this look into a group costume with other characters from the movie.

Madz Lee

Of course, you could dress as Max, Dani, or one of the movie's witches. Or you could follow the lead of Madz Lee, who goes by @kraftykacen on Instagram, and dress as Jay and Ernie.

You can wear clothes from your closet for their looks, including a black leather jacket and a navy bucket hat. You'll also want to make sure your hair matches theirs. Jay has shaggy blonde strands, while Ernie has brown hair with his nickname "Ice" shaved into it.

The same goes for Disney Channel TV shows like "Phineas and Ferb."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YmKj4_0cTD4NJx00
There are tons of Disney Channel shows to look at for costume inspiration.

Mel

Mel, @meleficent13 on Instagram, dressed as Phineas in 2018, while her partner dressed as Ferb.

You can do the same with their signature outfits and colorful wigs. Phineas wears an orange-and-tan striped shirt with blue shorts, while Ferb rocks a pastel-yellow polo underneath purple high-waist trousers.

You're sure to stand out if you dress as "National Treasure" characters this fall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfPKE_0cTD4NJx00
Props are essential to making this costume recognizable.

Lizzy Jones

Lizzy Jones, @soundproofliz on Instagram, did just that in September when she dressed as Abigail Chase from the film franchise.

You can do the same with a glamorous black dress, white gloves, and some standout props — specifically a lemon slice and a Q-tip. You'll also want to have a friend or significant other dress as Benjamin Gates, the movie's main character, with a Declaration of Independence in hand.

And you can dance the night away if dressed as Lizzie McGuire and her look-alike Isabella.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFqye_0cTD4NJx00
You'll also want to wear fake headset microphones to complete this look.

Becky Dianne and Kama Harpe

Inspired by "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," Becky Dianne and Kama Harpe dressed as Lizzie and Isabella one Halloween. For the former character, they made a lavender outfit with flare pants, while Isabella's look included a feathered skirt, black tights, and a cropped jacket.

More photos of their outfits can be seen on their Instagram pages: @atlantaprincessbecky and @atlantaprincesskama .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Two Popular Disney World Resorts Have a Bizarre New Rule

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort are two of the most popular hotels on Walt Disney World Resort property. The Value Resorts offer fun theming and affordable nightly rates compared to other Resorts at Walt Disney World Resort — and, as an added bonus, they are Disney Skyliner Resorts! This makes transportation to EPCOT Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park easier than ever before.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney World Closes Popular Offering Indefinitely After 50 Years

It is always hard to say goodbye to an attraction at Walt Disney World. Whether it is a fun offering such as a photo op or a massive ride that you have so many memories of while riding, Disney World has so many experiences that give Guests something to remember when they return home.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

A $360 Disney World Collectible SOLD OUT in Record Time

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’re no strangers to pricey Disney World souvenirs. There are all kinds of ways that you can spend your money on fun Disney items in the parks and online....
SHOPPING
Thrillist

Disney Finally Announced When Its Massive Star Wars Hotel Opens & When You Can Book

One result of Disney acquiring the rights to the Star Wars franchise is that the intergalactic space epic is invading Disney theme parks slowly but surely. The next big opening is Disney World Resort's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a Star Wars-themed hotel that Disney refers to as a "first-of-its-kind immersive adventure." As part of the opening of Disney World's 50th-anniversary celebration, the park announced the long-awaited opening date for the Starcruiser. It'll start welcoming interstellar travelers on March 1, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Halloween Costume#Disney Costumes#Disney Movies#Brunette Of Vantes#Disneywithbree
Narcity

12 Halloween Costume Ideas That Only True Torontonians Will Instantly Recognize

Now that Ontario has the greenlight to trick-or-treat this year, it is time to dust off your Halloween costumes. If you don't want to dress up as one of the classics — like a cat, witch or vampire — for your Halloween 2021 debut, why not try your hand at a Toronto-themed fit? Here are 12 different costume ideas that only Torontonians would understand.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
IndieWire

Animated Oscar Contender ‘Belle: The Dragon and the Freckled Princess’ Spins a VR ‘Beauty and the Beast’

One of this year’s animated Oscar contenders could be veteran Mamoru Hosoda’s dazzling Cannes debut “Belle: The Dragon and the Freckled Princess” (Studio Chizu, GKids), inspired by the French “Beauty and the Beast” fairy tale, about rural school kids who take on alter egos in a digital universe, based on their strengths and weaknesses. “Belle” could mark the filmmaker’s second animated feature Oscar nomination after “Mirai.” The movie screens October 23 at Hollywood’s Animation Is Film festival before its later Oscar-qualifying GKids release. Hosoda updates the 18th-century fairy tale that has spawned countless movie adaptations, from Jean Cocteau’s 1946 black-and-white French...
MOVIES
NYLON

Everything You Need For An Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u” Costume This Halloween

Halloween is quickly making its way upon us and if you haven’t figure out your costume yet, it’s time to get to it. We know a year spent in lockdown might have you stuck when it comes to planning but our best suggestion? Pick an epic music video moment. Given that her career blew up over the past year, Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” would be an ideal choice. When else would you get to wear a cheerleader uniform with latex gloves?
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman Claims Gabby Petito Was Overheard 'Yelling' By Vacationers, Says Brian Laundrie Would Grab Her Mouth To Silence Her

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman believes he has learned new details regarding Gabby Petito’s relationship with Brian Laundrie. In an interview with The Sun, the TV personality claimed to know that Petito was “very verbal” during alleged altercations with Laundrie, who is suspected to have been physically abusive to his now-deceased fiancée.
PETS
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Insider

Insider

162K+
Followers
16K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy