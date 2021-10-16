12 Disney Halloween costume ideas for couples and duos

There are ways to make even the most popular Disney costumes unique. Jenn

There are countless Disney characters to dress as for Halloween.

There are also plenty of options for couples or duos who want to celebrate together.

You could be Lilo and Stitch, Phineas and Ferb, Chip and Dale, and more.

You can make "Lady and the Tramp" costumes with clothes you already own. Christina

If you're a fan of Disney's early films, consider dressing as the canines from "Lady and the Tramp."

Christina, who goes by @brunette_of_vantes on Instagram, created a look from the movie's famous spaghetti scene a few years back.

To do the same, simply have one person dress in a brown outfit, and another wear gray. Then add ears, dark makeup to create dog noses, and a DIY table with fake pasta as a prop.

You'll only need two people to dress as Chip and Dale for Halloween. Dolly

Or you can be the famous Chip and Dale chipmunks.

This look is best if you want to make your costume by hand. Simply sew or paint black and white stripes on a brown dress or shirt, and add either a face mask or makeup to mirror the character's expressions.

Dolly, a Disney fan who recently dressed as one of the characters with a friend, can provide the ultimate inspiration for your costume. You can find her on Instagram under the name @thedolly.llama .

You're sure to relive your childhood through this costume. Brianna Janelle

Barbie and Ken from "Toy Story 3" make for the perfect couples costume.

Brianna — @disneywithbree on Instagram — and her husband dressed as the cartoon characters for Halloween in 2018, and the costume is still a fan-favorite today.

To channel Barbie, you'll need a metallic blue jumpsuit, pink belt, sneakers, leg warmers, and a bright scrunchie. For Ken's look, wear a leopard-print shirt, blue shorts, and a matching ascot.

"Toy Story" characters are some of the most recognizable in the Disney universe. Jana

As do Woody and Bo Peep.

Luckily, both of the cartoon characters wear outfits that are pretty easy to re-create — just follow the lead of Disney fans David and Jana, also known as @janajedlicka online.

You can buy your Woody costume from a store like Spirit Halloween , or you can pair a yellow top with blue jeans, a cow-print vest, and brown boots. For Bo Peep, you'll need to wear an all-blue outfit, pink bows, and a long cape.

If you want to be Snow White for Halloween, someone else could be a dwarf or the film's poison apple.

Influencer Jenn, known as @pbandjellyjenn online, made both ideas work. She wore Snow White's classic dress and bow headband, while her husband wore a cape-style top that resembled the movie's poison apple.

If you have any little ones in your family, you could also dress them as the film's beloved seven dwarfs, like Dopey.

Disney's theme-park costumes are often colorful and festive. Brittany K.

Don't forget to look at Disney's theme parks for costume inspiration.

Classic Disney characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse are often dressed in costumes to celebrate Halloween at Disney theme parks. Their looks are so cute that some fans, like Brittany K. of @junglebrittany , wore one of the outfits for Halloween in 2019.

You can do the same by either sewing and crafting a costume, or finding similar pieces to put together a DIY look.

Looks from "A Goofy Movie" are arguably some of the easiest to re-create. Vae

You might also want to check out Disney's '90s films for costume ideas.

Disney fan @vaeshawn did just that when he and a friend dressed as Max and Roxanne from "A Goofy Movie."

You can make the same costumes with clothes that are likely already in your wardrobe. For Max's look, you'll need jeans, a black long-sleeve top underneath an orange T-shirt, DIY ears, and makeup to re-create the character's nose.

Roxanne's look requires jeans, a blue top, similar makeup, and vibrant orange hair.

"Lilo and Stitch" costumes can be both fun and practical. Kayla

If you're dressing up with your pet on Halloween, Lilo and Stitch are the perfect characters to be.

This Halloween, @kayla.dawn21 and her 7-month-old English labrador Aria dressed as the Hawaiian cartoon characters.

Stitch suits for dogs can be found online through retailers like ShopDisney , while Lilo's outfit can be handmade with a red dress and a white leaf stamp.

You could also turn this look into a group costume with other characters from the movie. Madz Lee

There's inspiration to be found within Disney's Halloween movies, like "Hocus Pocus.

Of course, you could dress as Max, Dani, or one of the movie's witches. Or you could follow the lead of Madz Lee, who goes by @kraftykacen on Instagram, and dress as Jay and Ernie.

You can wear clothes from your closet for their looks, including a black leather jacket and a navy bucket hat. You'll also want to make sure your hair matches theirs. Jay has shaggy blonde strands, while Ernie has brown hair with his nickname "Ice" shaved into it.

There are tons of Disney Channel shows to look at for costume inspiration. Mel

The same goes for Disney Channel TV shows like "Phineas and Ferb."

Mel, @meleficent13 on Instagram, dressed as Phineas in 2018, while her partner dressed as Ferb.

You can do the same with their signature outfits and colorful wigs. Phineas wears an orange-and-tan striped shirt with blue shorts, while Ferb rocks a pastel-yellow polo underneath purple high-waist trousers.

Props are essential to making this costume recognizable. Lizzy Jones

You're sure to stand out if you dress as "National Treasure" characters this fall.

Lizzy Jones, @soundproofliz on Instagram, did just that in September when she dressed as Abigail Chase from the film franchise.

You can do the same with a glamorous black dress, white gloves, and some standout props — specifically a lemon slice and a Q-tip. You'll also want to have a friend or significant other dress as Benjamin Gates, the movie's main character, with a Declaration of Independence in hand.

You'll also want to wear fake headset microphones to complete this look. Becky Dianne and Kama Harpe

And you can dance the night away if dressed as Lizzie McGuire and her look-alike Isabella.

Inspired by "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," Becky Dianne and Kama Harpe dressed as Lizzie and Isabella one Halloween. For the former character, they made a lavender outfit with flare pants, while Isabella's look included a feathered skirt, black tights, and a cropped jacket.

More photos of their outfits can be seen on their Instagram pages: @atlantaprincessbecky and @atlantaprincesskama .